Birdhouse Features That'll Make Maintenance Even Easier
If you want to attract more birds to your yard, then birdhouses are one of the best things to add. These tiny homes provide birds with a place to build their nests and raise their young, especially during the warmer months of the year. However, as beneficial as birdhouses are in your yard, they're not self-maintaining. Instead, when nesting season is over and the brood has moved on, you'll need to take time and maintain these abodes to get them ready for another expectant family the next season. Thankfully, there are a few features to look for when picking out the right birdhouse that makes maintenance easier.
Although you should only clean your birdhouses outside of the nesting period to avoid disturbing any hatchlings, this infrequent chore can be time-consuming and frustrating when maintenance wasn't prioritized in the house's design. After all, nobody wants to fight to remove a birdhouse from its stand just to then struggle to remove any leftover materials and clean the house itself. From easy install and removal to hassle-free cleaning, the best birdhouses keep your needs in mind while providing birds exactly what they need — all while keeping in mind the birdhouse addition you may want to avoid. That's why it's important to consider low-maintenance features — like hinged doors and extended backs — when shopping for the right birdhouse for your yard.
Low-maintenance features to look for in a birdhouse
Taking the time to learn about birdhouse care tips before putting one in your yard can make the process of preparing for another brood easier. Familiarizing yourself this way helps you identify the right time to safely clean and sanitize the birdhouse. However, knowing the process is only one step to making maintenance easier. There are two features you'll want to look for when choosing a functional, easy to maintain birdhouse. First, look for houses that have hinged roofs or sides with secured latches. Second, if you plan on placing your birdhouse somewhere difficult to access, choose an option with an extended back.
Finding a birdhouse with a hinged roof or side panel is key. This allows access to the inside of the birdhouse without needing to pull materials through the entrance hole. A secure latch means there's no need to worry about the panel flying open, exposing nesting birds to predators and the elements. The Sisterbird 2-pack birdhouse features a latching front panel that opens like a front door. Many adorable birdhouse kits that consumers love already include a hinged roof or side panel. If yours doesn't, add hinges and a latch yourself, and simply don't glue or nail down that roof panel.
You can also look for houses featuring an extended back. Usually, that just means an additional piece of wood that longer than the birdhouse, extending at the top and bottom. This extended back is what gets mounted to a tree or pole. Because you won't need to work inside or around the frame of the birdhouse itself, you get more space and flexibility for mounting and removing the birdhouse. Having an extended back helps reduce your workload.