The Benefits Of Using Mulch With Ground Cover Plants

Ground cover plants are a wonderful way to cover bare areas of your yard and fill in spaces in your flower beds. They are also terrific for rock gardens. Sometimes referred to as living mulch, ground cover provides an array of benefits including nice visual interest, they are low–maintenance, they improve the soil, and they are good at controlling weed growth once the ground cover has established and spread. Until they do, this is where adding mulch around your newly planted plants can be helpful. Mulching around newly planted ground cover plants can help control weeds while your ground cover is getting established. It can also retain moisture so you don't have to water as often, although you should always check your soil to be sure it isn't too dry especially in summer.

A few things to remember when using mulch around your ground cover plants is to choose the best type of mulch for your garden, such as a shredded or aged leaf mulch or aged bark mulch. and make sure that the ground cover plants you are mulching around don't spread by self-seeding. Mulch can suppress the self-seeding of these types of ground cover the same way they suppress weeds which will prevent those ground covers from spreading properly. Ground cover that spreads by underground rhizomes will not be suppressed by adding mulch. For ground cover that spreads by stems above ground or stolons, using a lighter layer of mulch will prevent any problems with the plants spreading normally.