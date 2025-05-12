Why You Should Start Adding Mulch To Newly Planted Plants

Some people view mulch as a finishing touch, but for newly planted greenery, it is a frontline defense. So, why is mulch so important for young plants? Their roots are stressed immediately after planting, and the soil surrounding them can dry out in an instant. A fresh application of mulch locks in soil moisture, so roots don't dry out before they've had a chance to establish themselves. Without that protective buffer, a few warm and windy days can set a new plant back or kill it outright.

Temperature fluctuations are also risky. Soil that's warmed up by direct sun during the day and cools rapidly at night is stressful. Mulch acts like insulation – reducing those fluctuations and stabilizing the conditions underground, where growth is just beginning. It keeps root zones cooler in the summer and warmer in early spring, when plants have longer to become established. Mulch also keeps weed seeds in the dark, which hinders competition. Young plants don't have the energy reserves to compete for water and nutrients. With mulch, there are fewer germinated weeds, and developing roots don't have to struggle to survive. A mulch depth of two to four inches should work perfectly. Organic forms of mulch, like leaf mold or shredded bark, also promote early microbial activity, which builds a healthier root zone.

As mulch breaks down, it slowly improves soil texture and structure without interfering with roots. Instead of spending energy competing with its environment, a new flower or shrub can focus its energy on growing.