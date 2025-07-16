Lure Songbirds To Your Yard With A Beautiful Cat Paw-Like Shrub

There are so many flowers in the world, and quite a few of them do a great job of attracting songbirds. Because of this, it's easy to find a plant to fit your needs and wants. If you're looking for something that lasts a long time, is relatively easy to care for, and does well in damp soil, then the glaucous or pussy willow (Salix discolor) is an ideal option. This plant is known for its bright white and fluffy catkins resembling cat paws.

It is native to much of North America. As the common name suggests, the plant is part of the willow family, and enjoys growing in wetter areas, including near streams and woodlands. It does best in USDA zones 4 through 8. They are a perennial and have been known to live up to 50 years when cared for properly. The pussy willow does an amazing job of attracting local songbirds, including a few birds that serve as little helpers in your garden. It also brings in dozens of pollinators. Another huge benefit to the pussy willow is that it's great for many yards. Because of its dense structure, it works well as a hedge or a windbreak. Additionally, if your yard has a problem with erosion, it helps mitigate and reduce soil erosion.

While this plant is beautiful, it isn't one to steal away attention from other plants. The females are rather plain, producing bright green catkins. The males are a little brighter, with yellow and white instead. They are still beautiful, but definitely not show stoppers, and do well when grown alongside bright native plants and wildflowers. You can also pair it with other simple methods for attracting more songbirds to your yard and garden.