There are many outdoor adventurers who are familiar with the itchy, irritating reaction that results from an encounter with poison ivy. Unfortunately, not nearly as many are familiar with how to identify the offending plant in order to avoid contact with it. Nearly 85 percent of Americans are allergic to either poison ivy or poison oak, making it the most prevalent allergic reaction in the country. Given that allergic reactions are one of the most common causes of death in the wilderness, it would behoove you to know how to spot these irritating plants before heading out on a hike or camping trip. Luckily, there are some simple tricks for identifying poison ivy.

Poison ivy can be easily identified by any one of three parts — leaves, vines, or berries. There are also catchy rhymes to help you remember the identifying traits. When it comes to leaves, the saying to remember is "leaves of three, let it be," or any variation of that. This is because poison ivy has three leaves, which can be smooth or ragged along the edges. The middle leaf has a longer stem than the other two, which can help distinguish it from other three-leaf plants. However, if you are uncertain, it is best to err on the side of caution and, indeed, let it be.

In many portions of the country, these leaves will fall away during the winter season. However, contact with the vine can still cause an allergic reaction. There are two ways to identify a leafless poison ivy plant. For one, the multitude of thin roots that cover the vine give a hairy appearance, resulting in the phrase, "hairy rope, don't be a dope." Additionally, poison ivy produces small clusters of berries that are typically green and white in color. These berry clusters are often still present even when the leaves are not. Again, although some safe plants have similar characteristics, if you see any of these identifying features, it is best to not contact the plant.

