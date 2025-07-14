Keep Squirrels Away From Hanging Plants And Window Boxes Using This Simple Herb

If you've tried elevating your plants to protect them from squirrels, you've probably discovered just how daring these creatures can be. They will not hesitate to climb up a railing and leap onto one of your hanging flower pots in search of cherry tomatoes or freshly planted bulbs. If you have window boxes, you may have seen squirrels climb vinyl siding or brick walls to get at them. But don't worry, you can repel squirrels with certain herbs.

Squirrel-repellant plants are excellent for protecting your yard from these pesky critters, especially if you've already tried other methods with little to no success. Before you hang up your gardening tools in frustration, try using mint to keep squirrels away from your window boxes and hanging plants. For those who've never kept an herb garden, mint is a great plant to get started with because it's very easy to grow. It thrives in USDA Hardiness Zones 3-9, which covers most of the continental United States. Just put it in the soil after the frost, and it should stay until winter.

Better still, the plant is perennial, so it's likely to return the following spring. However, keep in mind that mint is considered invasive because it can spread rapidly, so you should probably grow it in its own pot.