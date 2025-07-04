The Fragrant Plant That'll Keep Squirrels Out Of Your Garden

Planting flower bulbs each fall brings a satisfying bloom of perennial flowers to your spring garden. But many a gardener has been frustrated when their neat rows of bulbs are found in chaos from the foraging of that cute garden menace, the squirrel. These natural diggers will go after your bulbs during fall and winter and snack on your flowers in spring, nibbling on favorites such as tulips and crocuses. Among the many tricks you can try to help make a squirrel-free garden possible, planting a particularly unsavory bulb, the hyacinth, can make these pests think twice about chowing down.

Hyacinths (Hyacinthus orientalis) are non-native, perennial flowers that originate from the Middle East and the Mediterranean. Their showy and fragrant blooms come early in the spring, forming tall, densely layered flower clusters ranging in color from deep purply-blue to light pink. Inviting to the eye but not to the touch, both the bulbs and the blooms contain calcium oxalate raphides, which are tiny crystals of irritant toxic to squirrels, pets, and people (which is why you must wear gloves to plant these bulbs). Hyacinth flowers are especially pungent, with a strong, sweet smell not everyone loves, including squirrels. As such, planting a ring of hyacinth around your garden beds may make squirrels think twice about entering to munch on your harvest.

