Keep Your Distance From These Dangerous Deer In Yosemite National Park

There are over 400 wild animal species and 90 distinct types of mammals regularly found in Yosemite National Park. This includes some well-known predators, including black bears (Ursus americanus), mountain lions (Puma concolor), and the Northern Pacific rattlesnake (Crotalus oreganus). When you think of creatures to beware of while adventuring in Yosemite National Park, these are the ones you might think of first. However, the animal that causes the most harm to visitors in Yosemite are not one of these, but a species known as the mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus).

In an Instagram post, Yosemite(@yosemitenps) posted a picture of these charming animals, and warned visitors. "Every year, more injuries in Yosemite are caused by deer than by any other animal in the park ... Equipped with sharp hooves and antlers, a deer will lash out and defend itself if startled. This happens most often when visitors try to approach or feed them ... While they might appear friendly and adorable, mule deer are, at their core, wild animals that deserve their space. So, on your next trek through the park, please keep your distance and admire these creatures from afar."

While mule deer can be dangerous at any point of the year, visitors need to be especially careful around fall. This is when males become more territorial and aggressive. There are plenty of fun outdoor activities to enjoy on your trip to Yosemite National Park, but always make sure you stay alert.