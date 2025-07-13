Why You Should Reconsider Planting Daffodils To Deter Squirrels From Your Garden

Squirrels can do a lot of damage to your garden. While they're mostly known for eating nuts and seeds, they actually aren't picky creatures. Squirrels also consume berries, squash, and peas. If you have fruit trees, they'll eat from those as well, knocking off fruit as they leap from branch to branch. Some gardeners repel squirrels by planting species of flowers like daffodils (Narcissus pseudonarcissus) that will supposedly ward them off. While daffodil bulbs are mildly poisonous to squirrels due to a toxic chemical called lycorine, they don't necessarily protect the rest of your fruits and vegetables. A plant is not necessarily a squirrel repellent just because it is poisonous. Squirrels are smart enough to avoid your daffodil bulbs and eat other, non-poisonous bulbs that happen to be growing nearby.

Anyone who's ever had their flower beds ravaged by squirrels will understand how frustrating it can be to maintain a backyard garden. You may just need to avoid the common mistake of planting bulbs too close to the surface of the soil. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, so you need to research the recommended soil depth for each type of flower you plant. For example, if you plant crocuses at the recommended depth of 4 inches and properly tamp down the soil, most squirrels won't get to them. While squirrels can dig, they probably won't know that the bulbs are beneath the ground as long as they're planted deep enough. You can also look into buying fragrant plants that will keep squirrels out of your garden.