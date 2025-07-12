DIY A Stylish Privacy Screen Using These IKEA Floor Tiles
After a day full of small talk, Zoom meetings, and coordinating carpools, all you want is a sliver of silence, the kind of quiet that only a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard or balcony can offer. Time outside is one of the best prescriptions for stress relief, but it's hard to recharge when your neighbor appears the minute you step onto the patio, eager to swap gossip or borrow a rake. What you need isn't just fresh air; you seek a little solitude. But a full-blown wooden privacy fence can carry a price tag that's more stress-inducing than soothing. That's where a little creativity and a clever IKEA find come in.
The YouTube channel A Corner in Europe found an affordable solution to the privacy problem using ALTAPPEN floor decking tiles from IKEA. Originally meant for walkways and patios, these tiles double as modern-looking privacy panels when paired with a simple wooden frame. With just a few pieces and a few tools, you can build a budget-friendly barrier offering visual calm and a touch of style. Even better? The tiles are just $15.99 for a little under 9 square feet, meaning you can piece together your own slice of seclusion without draining your wallet. Whether you're blocking out a curious neighbor or carving out a nook for morning coffee, this setup turns your patio or balcony into a private retreat — no fence builder or permit required.
Turn a decorative floor element into a clever privacy panel
Who says deck tiles are just for feet? To craft this privacy screen, you need a wooden frame (pre-made or DIY), a saw or wire cutter, a drill, screws or nails, and, of course, a stack of ALTAPPEN tiles. An existing, prebuilt frame (say, you're replacing the interior screen) is convenient, but building your own from standard lumber works just as well. The tiles snap together easily like puzzle pieces and can be cut to size and shape needed. Once in place, secure the outside edges of the tile screen into the frame with screws or nails, and voilà: you've just created a clean-lined privacy wall perfect for a patio, balcony, or backyard corner craving a little more seclusion.
ALTAPPEN tiles also earn solid reviews, averaging 4.5 stars from nearly 500 IKEA shoppers. Most users love the easy installation (generally under an hour) and durable construction, though a few note that the material can expand in hot weather. That's easily solved by leaving a bit of breathing room between your tiles and frame. One reviewer pointed out that the surface stays cool under direct sun, making it ideal for families with kids or pets — or as a sun-blocking privacy screen. Stylish, functional, and totally doable on a budget, this project transforms a common floor tile into an unexpected backyard privacy upgrade. Once you've seen how big a difference this clever project came make, you may even want to try some other simple tricks and ideas that'll add more privacy to your backyard.