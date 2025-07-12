DIY A Stylish Privacy Screen Using These IKEA Floor Tiles

After a day full of small talk, Zoom meetings, and coordinating carpools, all you want is a sliver of silence, the kind of quiet that only a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard or balcony can offer. Time outside is one of the best prescriptions for stress relief, but it's hard to recharge when your neighbor appears the minute you step onto the patio, eager to swap gossip or borrow a rake. What you need isn't just fresh air; you seek a little solitude. But a full-blown wooden privacy fence can carry a price tag that's more stress-inducing than soothing. That's where a little creativity and a clever IKEA find come in.

The YouTube channel A Corner in Europe found an affordable solution to the privacy problem using ALTAPPEN floor decking tiles from IKEA. Originally meant for walkways and patios, these tiles double as modern-looking privacy panels when paired with a simple wooden frame. With just a few pieces and a few tools, you can build a budget-friendly barrier offering visual calm and a touch of style. Even better? The tiles are just $15.99 for a little under 9 square feet, meaning you can piece together your own slice of seclusion without draining your wallet. Whether you're blocking out a curious neighbor or carving out a nook for morning coffee, this setup turns your patio or balcony into a private retreat — no fence builder or permit required.