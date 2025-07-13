Over the years, Outdoor Guide has compiled informative lists of some of the most recognizable and dangerous animal species on planet Earth. Whether it's the obvious suspects like types of snakes ranked by danger or a more surprising and subtle ranking of dangerous types of monkeys, our goal has been to provide you with the most accurate information on animals that could — if you're not careful — result in your demise. Today, we're tackling perhaps the most visually terrifying animal — the scorpion.

There are nearly 1,500 species of scorpion around the world. Found on every continent except Antarctica, these predatory arachnids are defined by their segmented, heavily armored bodies, large pedipalps (pincers), numerous legs, and long tails with stingers on the end, and have been part of the ecosystem for almost a half-billion years, appearing over 200 million years before the earliest dinosaurs. While they come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, the fact remains that scorpions can easily strike fear into anyone who gazes upon them.

There is a good reason for this. Those scary, stinger tails contain venom that varies in potency among species. A sting from the right scorpion can cause a range of different after-effects, from numbness to uncontrollable twitching and drooling, and even death in severe cases. The scorpions on this list have been ranked based on the frequency of their stings, aggressiveness, and sting discomfort. From annoying to severely painful and potentially fatal, here are 11 types of scorpions ranked by danger level.