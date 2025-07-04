A Must-Have Tool That'll Make Spotting Scorpions While Camping Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Scorpions are iconic symbols of the desert and they are definitely creatures to beware of when adventuring in the deserts of Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. However, various species of venomous scorpions are found in more than a dozen states. Outdoor enthusiasts adventuring in these regions should know what to do if stung by a scorpion before heading afield. They should also know how to spot one in order to avoid being stung. Although scorpions can be difficult to spot even during daylight hours, a blacklight is a must-have tool that'll make spotting scorpions while camping easier. In fact, a handheld blacklight like the Workpro UV flashlight blacklight will literally make scorpions glow in the dark.
While it may seem far-fetched, these stinging arachnids actually do appear as glowing apparitions at night, when hit with UV light. The greenish glow is a result of the scorpion's exoskeleton, which contains a bioluminescent layer called the hyaline layer. While scientists are not completely certain why scorpions have this trait, it certainly helps campers see and avoid them at night which, incidentally, is when scorpions are most active. Interestingly enough, scorpions continue to glow under blacklight whether they are dead or alive, or even fossilized for millennia.
How and where to spot scorpions with a blacklight at night
During the daytime, scorpions tend to stay hidden away in cracks, under rocks and logs, and in burrows and holes. Essentially, they will stay tucked away anywhere they can be out of direct sunlight and stay relatively cool. However, as the sun drops and the temperatures become more tolerable, these cold-blooded creatures come out looking for food, water, and, possibly, a new hiding spot for the following day.
If you are specifically looking to find scorpions at night, shining your UV blacklight in likely daytime hiding spots as well as the areas immediately surrounding those hiding locations will likely turn up at least a handful of scorpions. However, if you are looking to avoid scorpions, as most campers are, simply shine your blacklight along the trail, casting the beam wherever you may step or place your hands as you go. In this case, there's no reason to do anything beyond sidestepping them: Scorpions are shy and would rather not be bothered by humans.
On the other hand, whether it is your first time camping or you're a regular, you should also be aware that these stinging arachnids do like to burrow in shoes, boots, blankets, and sleeping bags. They also tend to quickly take up residence in stacks of firewood and other areas of your campsite. As a result, it is typically recommended to shake out clothes and bedding and exercise caution when picking up wood and other items. While taking those precautions, you can also do a quick sweep with your blacklight to ensure you don't see the green glow of a scorpion in hiding.