A Must-Have Tool That'll Make Spotting Scorpions While Camping Easier

During the daytime, scorpions tend to stay hidden away in cracks, under rocks and logs, and in burrows and holes. Essentially, they will stay tucked away anywhere they can be out of direct sunlight and stay relatively cool. However, as the sun drops and the temperatures become more tolerable, these cold-blooded creatures come out looking for food, water, and, possibly, a new hiding spot for the following day.

If you are specifically looking to find scorpions at night, shining your UV blacklight in likely daytime hiding spots as well as the areas immediately surrounding those hiding locations will likely turn up at least a handful of scorpions. However, if you are looking to avoid scorpions, as most campers are, simply shine your blacklight along the trail, casting the beam wherever you may step or place your hands as you go. In this case, there's no reason to do anything beyond sidestepping them: Scorpions are shy and would rather not be bothered by humans.

On the other hand, whether it is your first time camping or you're a regular, you should also be aware that these stinging arachnids do like to burrow in shoes, boots, blankets, and sleeping bags. They also tend to quickly take up residence in stacks of firewood and other areas of your campsite. As a result, it is typically recommended to shake out clothes and bedding and exercise caution when picking up wood and other items. While taking those precautions, you can also do a quick sweep with your blacklight to ensure you don't see the green glow of a scorpion in hiding.

