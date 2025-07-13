Labeling Your Plants Just Got Easier With The Help Of A Common Bathroom Staple

If you're just starting out with gardening, it may seem like you need more supplies than you can count. Running to the store to buy essential gardening tools and supplies can add up over time, giving this hobby a hefty price tag that may seem intimidating to beginners. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to transform common household items into gardening must-haves through DIYs that aren't just budget-savvy but also environmentally friendly. In fact, with just a pair of pliers and a permanent marker, you can transform an ordinary bamboo toothbrush into a handy plant label.

Whether you're using a DIY biodegradable planter or sowing directly into your garden, keeping track of your seedlings can be tricky. This is especially true before they've even sprouted. That's where labels come into play. Labels can help you organize and keep up with your plants, even in larger gardens. However, you don't need to buy specific garden labels. Instead, you can remove the bristles off a bamboo toothbrush and use it to label your plants.

For this DIY, all you need is that aforementioned bamboo toothbrush, pliers or a different tool to remove the bristles, and a permanent marker for creating the label. Since bamboo toothbrushes are biodegradable, when you place it in your garden, it'll eventually break down. However, this can take several years, meaning your label will be good season after season.