Labeling Your Plants Just Got Easier With The Help Of A Common Bathroom Staple
If you're just starting out with gardening, it may seem like you need more supplies than you can count. Running to the store to buy essential gardening tools and supplies can add up over time, giving this hobby a hefty price tag that may seem intimidating to beginners. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to transform common household items into gardening must-haves through DIYs that aren't just budget-savvy but also environmentally friendly. In fact, with just a pair of pliers and a permanent marker, you can transform an ordinary bamboo toothbrush into a handy plant label.
Whether you're using a DIY biodegradable planter or sowing directly into your garden, keeping track of your seedlings can be tricky. This is especially true before they've even sprouted. That's where labels come into play. Labels can help you organize and keep up with your plants, even in larger gardens. However, you don't need to buy specific garden labels. Instead, you can remove the bristles off a bamboo toothbrush and use it to label your plants.
For this DIY, all you need is that aforementioned bamboo toothbrush, pliers or a different tool to remove the bristles, and a permanent marker for creating the label. Since bamboo toothbrushes are biodegradable, when you place it in your garden, it'll eventually break down. However, this can take several years, meaning your label will be good season after season.
How to repurpose bamboo toothbrushes into plant labels
With no power tools or complex steps, this DIY that repurposes old toothbrushes into labels for your garden is one that even beginners can enjoy. However, while this process is easy and beginner-friendly, safety is also important. This means practicing the proper safety techniques when removing the bristles from your toothbrush, especially if you opt to cut the bristles before removing them with pliers. If you're having trouble removing all of them from your brush, the content creator above uses tweezers for any extra difficult ones.
Once you've removed the bristles from your toothbrush, you're half-way done with this budget-savvy gardening DIY. The next step is to use the permanent marker to write out the name of the plant. Then, simply place your toothbrush label into the soil with the name visible, and you've made your very own bamboo toothbrush plant labels. This is just one way to keep track of your plants, and you can even pair it with this terracotta pot DIY using chalk paint for a carefully organized garden.
Because it does take so long for bamboo toothbrushes to break down in your garden, you can use these repurposed toothbrush labels time and time again. However, if you want to preserve the longevity of your handwriting, especially in outdoor gardens that are exposed to the elements, you can use a non-toxic clear varnish to seal your work.