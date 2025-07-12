Why You May Want To Avoid Adding Nesting Materials To Your Birdhouse

The idea of having birds flocking to your yard and building their nest in the birdhouses you put up is exciting. This is especially true if it's a birdhouse you built yourself, like this DIY birdhouse that uses repurposed tiles. In an effort to encourage more birds to visit, you may choose to transform your outdoor space into a bird haven. However, while there are many ways to attract your feathered friends to your yard and invite them to nest, such as learning how to choose a safe bird feeder, there's one step you should avoid when it comes to encouraging birds to live in your birdhouses — providing materials.

If you want birds to nest in your yard, then you likely want to make it as inviting a place as possible. However, while you may add nesting materials to your birdhouses with good intentions, it can actually be counterproductive. A pre-furnished birdhouse may seem like a luxury, but birds have a specific way they like to build their nests and materials they like to use. These can vary between species too.

As a result, instead of adding nesting materials to your birdhouse, choose to leave them empty. This doesn't mean you have to leave birds to fend entirely for themselves, however. Instead, take these steps to give birds a hand in building their nests while leaving them space to follow their instincts.