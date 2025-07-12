Keep Ants From Building Hills In Your Yard With A Simple Lawn Care Task

Ant hills are common in most backyards, but homeowners still try to mitigate them. While most ant species don't harm your grass (and there are even some surprising ways ants can benefit your garden), there are a few good reasons why you'd want to get rid of ant hills. The main reason to eradicate those mounds is that the colonies allow air to circulate around grass roots, which can dry them out. Some homeowners also find the hills to be unsightly. As colonies grow, the hills can spread, making your yard resemble desert terrain. But maybe you don't want to spray insecticide all over your yard because it will also kill bugs that are important to the ecosystem, like bees and caterpillars. That's why some landscapers get rid of ant hills by just raking or tilling them.

If you have a fairly healthy lawn with grass that you don't want to get rid of, then avoid tilling the earth. It's a waste of time and effort, and it will mess up your lawn. However, if your yard is overwhelmed with ant hills and you plan to put down sod anyway, then tilling is a great option. It will destroy the networks of tunnels where ants live and hopefully even out the soil. If tilling isn't necessary and you'd still like to avoid insecticides, simply solve the problem with a rake.