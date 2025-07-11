The Household Staple You Should Pack For Your Beach Camping Trip

Applying baby powder at the beginning of the day, before you get hot and sweaty, can actually help keep your skin dry. This reduction in moisture will help prevent rashes and minimize the amount of sand sticking to you. You can also lightly dust the inside of your clothing with baby powder. However, keep in mind, if you get wet by wading or swimming in the water, the effect of the pre-applied baby powder will be negated. So, should that happen, you will need to reapply it after you are dry.

However, even getting soaked, you can utilize baby powder to more easily and efficiently remove sand from your skin. There are a few ways to use baby powder to do this. A simple method is to dust the sandy areas of your body with baby powder then brush it all off with a towel or soft-bristled brush like the Remerry beach brush. Fans say the cornstarch-based powders work best, essentially soaking up the moisture that keeps sand stuck to your wet body. Alternatively, fill an old sock, cloth sack, or leg from a pair of panty hose with baby powder. Then simply wipe the sandy areas of your body to remove the sand.

To ensure you get a good night's sleep, you can also sprinkle some baby powder in your camp bedding. Whether you are using a sleeping bag in a tent or a set of bed sheets in a camper, dusting the inside of your bedding with a little baby powder can help reduce the moisture buildup in the cloth, keep your bedding feeling fresh, and prevent it from sticking to your body in the night.