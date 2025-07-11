The Household Staple You Should Pack For Your Beach Camping Trip
Numerous beaches could rank among the most breathtaking places to camp in the United States. However, whether you are camping and fishing on a remote seashore or overnighting just so you can catch the sunrise over the ocean, beach camping presents some different challenges than other types of camping. In addition to unexpected dangers to avoid at the beach and creatures to beware of along the seashore, one of the most common issues is how to deal with sand. When beach camping, it is not unusual to find yourself — and your campsite — covered in the stuff. However, you can make this inconvenience easier to deal with by using baby powder.
Although it may sound odd, baby powder is a household staple you should pack for you next beach camping trip in order to keep sand from clinging to your skin and being carried into your tent or camper. The reason it works for this purpose is the same reason it keeps babies' bottoms dry: It reduces moisture on your skin. This is due to the cornstarch contained in baby powder (most manufacturers have stopped using talc due to potential health risks). Without moisture to help it adhere to your skin, sand easily wipes or brushes away. Additionally, utilizing baby powder while camping in high humidity environments such the beach can help minimize rashes by keeping your skin dry.
Ways to use baby powder while beach camping
Applying baby powder at the beginning of the day, before you get hot and sweaty, can actually help keep your skin dry. This reduction in moisture will help prevent rashes and minimize the amount of sand sticking to you. You can also lightly dust the inside of your clothing with baby powder. However, keep in mind, if you get wet by wading or swimming in the water, the effect of the pre-applied baby powder will be negated. So, should that happen, you will need to reapply it after you are dry.
However, even getting soaked, you can utilize baby powder to more easily and efficiently remove sand from your skin. There are a few ways to use baby powder to do this. A simple method is to dust the sandy areas of your body with baby powder then brush it all off with a towel or soft-bristled brush like the Remerry beach brush. Fans say the cornstarch-based powders work best, essentially soaking up the moisture that keeps sand stuck to your wet body. Alternatively, fill an old sock, cloth sack, or leg from a pair of panty hose with baby powder. Then simply wipe the sandy areas of your body to remove the sand.
To ensure you get a good night's sleep, you can also sprinkle some baby powder in your camp bedding. Whether you are using a sleeping bag in a tent or a set of bed sheets in a camper, dusting the inside of your bedding with a little baby powder can help reduce the moisture buildup in the cloth, keep your bedding feeling fresh, and prevent it from sticking to your body in the night.