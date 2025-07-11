DIY A Quick And Simple Seed Starting Tray With An Empty Water Bottle

Seed starting can be a daunting task, requiring a careful hand and attention to detail as you bring your seeds to life. While nailing this process can take trial and error, one thing that can make germinating seeds easier is having the right tools on hand, including a seed starting tray. You can make your own DIY biodegradable seed starting tray with ingredients you already have in your kitchen, but there are also ways to repurpose common household items into essential garden equipment, giving new life to something destined for the trash. This includes taking empty plastic water bottles and repurposing them into clever seed starting trays — a smart beginner DIY that isn't just environmentally-friendly but also budget savvy.

To get started with this quick DIY seed starting tray, all you need is an empty plastic water bottle, a box cutter, and a sharp object to create holes with. Nails are a good choice, but you can also use the box cutter for this step. Since many common seed starting trays are made of plastic, your old water bottle is a perfect solution for germinating seeds on a budget.

With no power tools, DIYers of all skill levels can enjoy this gardening DIY. However, because you'll be using sharp objects, it's important to practice proper safety techniques. When using this DIY, make sure to keep lighting in mind for seed starting, as the clear plastic can increase light exposure.