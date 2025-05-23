One Thing To Keep In Mind Before You Start Planting Flower Seeds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picture this: you've spent hours researching the right humidity and soil, and you made sure to pay attention to your USDA zone. Somehow, your seeds still failed to germinate. Unfortunately, this is a common outcome for many new gardeners, and it all boils down to one simple mistake: not keeping light requirements in mind. While you may be familiar with plants needing different levels of light throughout the day, seeds also vary in their need for light. For example, petunias, impatiens, lobelia, and even snapdragons all require light for a successful germination. Meanwhile, periwinkle and pansy seeds need to germinate in the dark.

Advertisement

Because of seed-specific light requirements, one of the most common mistakes beginner gardeners make is growing all their seeds with the same exposure. Errors like scatter-sowing pansies without any coverage or deeply burying snapdragons can hinder their growth through inadequate lighting, leaving your garden bare when it comes time to transplant successful seedlings.

To prevent light from taking a toll on your garden, make sure to learn about the light requirements for your seeds before sowing. For seeds that require light, scatter-sowing them on the surface can give them the exposure they need, especially when paired with a bright spot. For seeds that prefer the dark, opt for deeper burying or even a cover on your seed-starting tray. You should also pay attention to how deep your seeds should be planted for the right lighting.

Advertisement