Choose The Safest Water To Use For Your Homemade Hummingbird Nectar With These Tips

There's something magical about placing a hummingbird feeder just outside your window and watching the air around it come alive soon afterward. One moment your yard is still, and the next you see a blur of wings and a flash of iridescent color, accompanied by the soft hum of a visitor who seems to know they were invited. Whether you're using a store-bought nectar mix or your own perfect homemade sugar-and-water recipe, it feels like an unspoken agreement between you and these delicate birds: You offer sweetness, and they offer beauty. But there's one ingredient most people overlook in their effort to attract more hummingbirds, and it's not the sugar, it's the water.

Most people think if you get the sugar part right — pure white sugar, no dyes, no honey or artificial sweeteners — you're all set. And, for the most part, that's true. But there's more to hummingbird nectar than just sweetness. Tiny details can make a big difference in how hummingbirds respond to your feeder. Something as ordinary as what kind of water you pour into your mix can play a surprising role in your feeder's success. Turns out, even the basics deserve a second look when your goal is to welcome something as extraordinary as a hummingbird.