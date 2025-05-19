The Simple Gardening Tip That'll Keep Bees Away From Your Hummingbird Feeders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Almost every backyard bird enthusiast has found time to put out a hummingbird feeder in order to attract these frisky fliers. The colorful, nectar-filled feeding stations certainly do draw in plenty of hummingbirds, but they also attract other flying creatures. Prolific pollinators such bees and wasps are quite likely to show up at backyard hummingbird feeders, as well. While bees can be beneficial to your garden, their presence at your hummingbird feeders can be detrimental to your efforts to bring birds to your backyard. This is where pollinator-friendly plants come in — and they should be placed far from your hummingbird feeders.

Given the benefit bees provide to backyards and gardens as pollinators, you don't want to eradicate them with pesticides. In fact, you want to continue to attract bees to your yard and garden. The key is attracting them to areas other than your hummingbird feeder with some plants that they adore.

Starting with your feeder, make sure it isn't leaking and is regularly cleaned of any nectar residue, which is both attractive and easily accessible to bees. You should also assess your choice of feeders. Models such as the Feed Garden Glass Hummingbird Feeder feature bee guards, which make it difficult for bees to access the nectar inside the feeder. Additionally, many of these feeders do not incorporate yellow into the design, which has been shown to be extremely attractive to bees. Moving the feeder frequently can also help, as hummingbirds tend to find the new location much quicker than bees.

