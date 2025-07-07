DIY A Stylish Birdbath With The Help Of An Old Stepladder

Birdbaths come in an array of styles, colors, and sizes, and the same is true for the bases they sit upon. It's not necessary to use a classic pedestal-style base because birds will show up no matter what the stand looks like as long as there's water in the basin above it for bathing. There's no need to buy any kind of pre-made birdbath basin to attract more birds to your garden, either. It's far more fun and cost-effective to make the entire assembly by repurposing items from around the house and garage. The base, for example, could be just about anything sturdy and stable that has room to hold a basin atop it.

Advertisement

Reusing an old stepladder with a wide top is a clever way to upcycle an unneeded item into something useful again. A short stepladder with just a rung or two below the top is low enough to view birds in their new bath, but it's high enough for birds that enjoy the safety of bathing up a little off the ground. A taller stepladder with a platform designed to hold a paint can also works if the platform is large and sturdy enough for the birdbath basin.