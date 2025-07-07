DIY A Stylish Birdbath With The Help Of An Old Stepladder
Birdbaths come in an array of styles, colors, and sizes, and the same is true for the bases they sit upon. It's not necessary to use a classic pedestal-style base because birds will show up no matter what the stand looks like as long as there's water in the basin above it for bathing. There's no need to buy any kind of pre-made birdbath basin to attract more birds to your garden, either. It's far more fun and cost-effective to make the entire assembly by repurposing items from around the house and garage. The base, for example, could be just about anything sturdy and stable that has room to hold a basin atop it.
Reusing an old stepladder with a wide top is a clever way to upcycle an unneeded item into something useful again. A short stepladder with just a rung or two below the top is low enough to view birds in their new bath, but it's high enough for birds that enjoy the safety of bathing up a little off the ground. A taller stepladder with a platform designed to hold a paint can also works if the platform is large and sturdy enough for the birdbath basin.
How to make a birdbath with a stepladder base
To transform a stepladder into a stand for the birdbath basin, first wiggle it a bit when it's fully open to ensure it's fairly stable. A slight wobble is okay for a short step-stool-style ladder, but it isn't ideal for a tall stepladder. If using a vintage wooden stepladder, wipe off any dirt, allow it to dry, then coat it with a sealant designed for outdoor use. Several coats of an exterior latex paint can be used instead if you'd like to give the ladder a fresh color. Once it's completely dry, select a flat area on the patio or even in a flowerbed. Skip a sunny location for the birdbath if possible, as the water will stay cooler and more algae-free in the shade.
Choose a suitable vessel for a birdbath basin; the goal is a basin that's somewhat wide but shallow and that has a completely flat bottom so it won't tip when birds or squirrels visit. DIYer Kelly Elko uses a plant saucer in her original take on the idea. Texture in the birdbath makes birds more comfortable, so go for anything with texture in it as a first choice if you have several bowls to consider. If you can't find a vessel with texture on the inside, a medium-sized plant saucer or even a pie pan will do. Just add a couple flat rocks so the birds have a place to stand without slipping. Set the basin atop the ladder, add water, and it's ready for splash time. To enhance the garden vibe even more, add a small potted plant or two to any exposed flat steps on the ladder, as Elko did.