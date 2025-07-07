How And When To Use A Lawn Sweeper To Easily Maintain Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We take pride in our lawn and want to ensure we have the proper tools to maintain a lush, green property. Lawn mowers are a no-brainer, but you also need trimmers, edgers, and a variety of hand tools. One invaluable piece of equipment often overlooked is the humble lawn sweeper. A lawn sweeper can save you time and effort on your regular yard maintenance, specifically the clean-up.

Advertisement

A lawn sweeper is used to clear debris from your yard, efficiently cleaning up after mowing or gathering leaves. Most sweepers also collect pine cones, acorns, small sticks, and trash. Lawn sweepers can be pushed by hand or pulled by hooking one to your tractor. A series of long brushes attach to the axles, which connect to the wheels. As the wheels spin, the brushes rotate, flipping detritus into the hopper located behind the unit. When full, remove it, dump the contents for composting or disposal and then reattach.

A lawn sweeper can be used all year, especially if you have a large lawn. However, they're invaluable in spring — before mowing — to clear your yard of winter dreck sitting on the grass, which can potentially create brown spots on your lawn. You'll also love having a lawn sweeper in the fall. It's faster and easier than using a rake, but beware that sweeping wet leaves can clog your machine. (Fortunately, once they're gathered, you can transform fall leaves into fuel for your garden.)

Advertisement