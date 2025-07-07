How And When To Use A Lawn Sweeper To Easily Maintain Your Yard
We take pride in our lawn and want to ensure we have the proper tools to maintain a lush, green property. Lawn mowers are a no-brainer, but you also need trimmers, edgers, and a variety of hand tools. One invaluable piece of equipment often overlooked is the humble lawn sweeper. A lawn sweeper can save you time and effort on your regular yard maintenance, specifically the clean-up.
A lawn sweeper is used to clear debris from your yard, efficiently cleaning up after mowing or gathering leaves. Most sweepers also collect pine cones, acorns, small sticks, and trash. Lawn sweepers can be pushed by hand or pulled by hooking one to your tractor. A series of long brushes attach to the axles, which connect to the wheels. As the wheels spin, the brushes rotate, flipping detritus into the hopper located behind the unit. When full, remove it, dump the contents for composting or disposal and then reattach.
A lawn sweeper can be used all year, especially if you have a large lawn. However, they're invaluable in spring — before mowing — to clear your yard of winter dreck sitting on the grass, which can potentially create brown spots on your lawn. You'll also love having a lawn sweeper in the fall. It's faster and easier than using a rake, but beware that sweeping wet leaves can clog your machine. (Fortunately, once they're gathered, you can transform fall leaves into fuel for your garden.)
Choosing and using a lawn sweeper
Like choosing the perfect mower for your grass type, selecting a sweeper depends on several factors. Consider yard size, tractor size (if you use one), and whether or not you can store it. Lawn sweepers are inexpensive and save you a lot of work. The Earthwise LSW70021 21-Inch Width Leaf & Grass Lawn Sweeper is a great model for the price. As for a tow-behind option, consider the Agri-Fab 45-0320 42" Tow-Behind Lawn Sweeper. Pull sweepers often have a lever to dump the hopper, so you don't have to hop off the tractor every time.
It's best to regularly mow your grass to an even height, as tall or uneven grass will hinder the performance of your lawn sweeper. This also limits the amount of chaff embedded in grass, making it easier to operate your sweeper and reducing the number of passes you'll need to make. Be sure to adjust the height of the brushes to accommodate your grass. Start high and lower as needed. Like any piece of equipment, lawn sweepers require light maintenance, and replacement parts are readily available.
It only makes your job harder if you don't empty the hopper regularly. Also, the sweeper won't work as efficiently when full, so empty the bag regularly to promote a long life for your lawn sweeper. If you opt for a pulling model, get one that matches the dimensions of your tractor's deck. Many models have a screen that covers the hopper, keeping debris within, especially when it's nearing capacity.