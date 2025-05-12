Brown Spots On Your Lawn Will Be A Thing Of The Past With This Simple Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Brown spots are the bane of those who love looking at a lush green yard. While there are numerous causes for these brown spots and several potential reasons your grass is growing patchy, the end result is the same -– dead or dying splotches scattered throughout your lawn. Often times, even after the cause is identified and addressed, the brown spot lingers. This is typically due to a buildup of compacted thatch, which can prevent healthy grass from regaining a foothold in that area. Luckily, if you wash dishes, you likely already have most of what you need to solve this problem.

Advertisement

Despite a popular lawn care myth stating otherwise, thatch is not just old grass clippings. It's actually a densely matted layer comprised of clippings along with roots, stems, and runners. Although seeing such a compacted patch is an obvious sign it's time to dethatch your lawn, once it reaches this stage it's unlikely you will be able to get away with just a thatching rake. Instead, you'll first need to revive the soil beneath this patch of decaying matter. That's where the dish soap comes in.

Deeply matted thatch not only prevents sunlight from reaching the soil, it also keeps water from penetrating. The thatch matt does this by absorbing the majority of the water before it can make its way to the soil beneath. Dish soap effectively thins the water, allowing it to more quickly reach and penetrate the soil. This is a result of the dish soap reducing the water's surface tension so that it spreads and penetrates more easily.

Advertisement