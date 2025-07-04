If Your Yard Is Full Of Bare Patches, Try Planting A Vibrant Ground Cover

Are you struggling to keep a full, luscious lawn? Unfortunately, some soil types and climates just don't support the vibrant picturesque yard you might've dreamed of — even if you take all the right steps to foster growth and prevent common diseases like lawn rust. However, you don't need to give up yet. While you might not be able to create a show-stopping yard using grass alone, there is a clever ground cover solution that can fill in bare patches and boost the aesthetic appeal of your lawn.

Advertisement

Irish moss (Sagina subulata) is a popular choice for this. Soft and dense, its vibrant coloration adds to the appearance of your yard — especially when the alternative is bare patches. Plus, in areas with low foot traffic and mild conditions, it can even be used as a low-maintenance grass alternative. In all, if time after time sowing grass in your yard just hasn't worked, switching to Irish moss to fill in any bald spots can help you transform your dream lawn into your backyard reality.

Whether you're looking to cover up bare patches in your grass or add more plants that attract birds, it's important to take some time and research how a plant will respond in your location. After all, in some areas, Irish moss can be considered invasive — which means you'll have to find another option if that's the case for where you live.

Advertisement