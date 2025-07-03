The Major Homemade Hummingbird Nectar Mistake You Should Avoid
Seeing a hummingbird visit your yard for the first time is a rewarding experience that just might inspire you to add a hummingbird feeder or three. After all, hummingbirds feed consistently throughout the day thanks to their ultra-high metabolism. In one day, a hummingbird could visit hundreds of flowers to find that natural nectar they crave, and all that work requires a lot of energy. A well-placed hummingbird feeder filled with a sugary mixture helps keep them on the move, supplementing the nectar and insects they'll make into meals in the wild.
Not all hummingbird nectars are necessarily good for the birds, however. Some mixtures, including those sold in stores, contain an ingredient that may be harmful to hummingbirds. Any red-hued hummingbird nectar should be avoided, as the food coloring or dye isn't necessary at all and could be detrimental. Nectar that comes from flowers is clear, not red, and hummingbird feeders often already have red or orange elements to catch the birds' attention. Even a homemade feeder crafted from a soy sauce bottle is a good example, as it functions well as a feeder and has red parts. Adding more red or orange to your garden, within range of the hummingbird feeder, could also attract more of these fast-flitting birds.
How to make a mistake-proof hummingbird nectar
The best hummingbird nectar is the one you make yourself. It'll be fresh, it's simple to make, and it costs very little. A plain solution of water and sugar closely matches the chemical composition of the nectar that hummingbirds draw from flowers. Use only a white cane sugar, as brown sugar and raw sugar contain molasses, which is high in iron. While it may sound nutritious, iron is toxic to hummingbirds. Also avoid using any kind of artificial sweetener, fruit juice, or even honey to make the nectar; those ingredients could be harmful, or they may ferment or attract ants. Powdered sugar also isn't the same as using refined cane sugar because powdered sugar also contains cornstarch.
To make hummingbird nectar, use one part white sugar, four parts purified water, then stir until the sugar dissolves. It's best to make fairly small batches because anything not used immediately will only last in the refrigerator for about a week.
The best place to hang a hummingbird feeder is about 5 feet off the ground or high enough to avoid ground-based predators such as cats. Choose a spot in the shade to help keep the nectar fresh longer. Clean the feeder and replace the nectar every four days or so (or more often in hot weather).