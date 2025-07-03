The Major Homemade Hummingbird Nectar Mistake You Should Avoid

Seeing a hummingbird visit your yard for the first time is a rewarding experience that just might inspire you to add a hummingbird feeder or three. After all, hummingbirds feed consistently throughout the day thanks to their ultra-high metabolism. In one day, a hummingbird could visit hundreds of flowers to find that natural nectar they crave, and all that work requires a lot of energy. A well-placed hummingbird feeder filled with a sugary mixture helps keep them on the move, supplementing the nectar and insects they'll make into meals in the wild.

Not all hummingbird nectars are necessarily good for the birds, however. Some mixtures, including those sold in stores, contain an ingredient that may be harmful to hummingbirds. Any red-hued hummingbird nectar should be avoided, as the food coloring or dye isn't necessary at all and could be detrimental. Nectar that comes from flowers is clear, not red, and hummingbird feeders often already have red or orange elements to catch the birds' attention. Even a homemade feeder crafted from a soy sauce bottle is a good example, as it functions well as a feeder and has red parts. Adding more red or orange to your garden, within range of the hummingbird feeder, could also attract more of these fast-flitting birds.

