A Must-Try Lawn Tool For A Less Noisy And More Eco-Friendly Way To Mow
A gas-powered push mower is the modern way to mow your grass, but is it the best way? It obviously does the job well, but it's also a big polluter. That goes for both air and noise pollution. Likewise, electric mowers pull energy from the grid, and battery-powered mowers use lithium-ion batteries, bringing their own environmental concerns. The reel mower is an eco-friendly option, but it can be tough to push, especially in tall grass and on uneven terrain. Or perhaps you've experienced signs that it's time to replace your lawn mower. Why not try a scythe? These ancient permaculture hand tools are quiet, eco-friendly, and growing in popularity.
The versatile scythe can be used to cut down tall grass in fields and meadows, and it can harvest grass for use as garden mulch or compost. It can also be used to trim short grass, as in your front yard. (Just be sure to know the best length to mow your lawn before getting started.) Further uses include keeping down unwanted growth near roadways and clearing under fences, around trees, and areas hard to reach with a mower or tractor. Using a scythe along with your mower reduces wear and tear.
There is just as wide a variety of people who use the scythe as there are uses for it. Using a scythe also has excellent physical and mental benefits. The repeated physical action of swinging a scythe is a great full-body workout. The repetitive motion and the quiet, shearing of the grass can also be meditative.
How to use a scythe to mow your lawn
When swinging a scythe, employ a smooth, even motion. You don't want to whack with it. It will still cut, but you'll wear yourself out. Let the tool do the work. Use your dominant hand to lightly grasp the stem or lower grip on the snath (the long handle attached to the blade). Your non-dominant hand grabs the top grip. Place your feet shoulder-width apart with a soft bend in your knees and a slight arch in your lower back. Use your core as you rotate your hips, shifting your weight from foot to foot, almost bouncing softly, keeping your spine straight.
Swing the blade in a half-circle motion in front of you, taking short steps as you go. Swinging too high at the start of the cut creates a slope in the grass, and lifting the blade at the end slopes the grass on the opposite side. Keep your blade in contact with the ground to maintain even grass height. Like anything else, practice makes perfect.
American scythes stay sharper longer than European models, but they need a grinding wheel to bevel the blade and various stone grits to hone. European scythes require peening or hammering the cutting edge of the scythe blade to keep it thin. Sharpening your scythe blade is not unlike sharpening your lawn mower blades. As for scythe size, the bottom grip should be about hip height, and the top grip should be about the distance from your elbow to the tip of your finger.