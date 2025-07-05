A Must-Try Lawn Tool For A Less Noisy And More Eco-Friendly Way To Mow

A gas-powered push mower is the modern way to mow your grass, but is it the best way? It obviously does the job well, but it's also a big polluter. That goes for both air and noise pollution. Likewise, electric mowers pull energy from the grid, and battery-powered mowers use lithium-ion batteries, bringing their own environmental concerns. The reel mower is an eco-friendly option, but it can be tough to push, especially in tall grass and on uneven terrain. Or perhaps you've experienced signs that it's time to replace your lawn mower. Why not try a scythe? These ancient permaculture hand tools are quiet, eco-friendly, and growing in popularity.

Advertisement

The versatile scythe can be used to cut down tall grass in fields and meadows, and it can harvest grass for use as garden mulch or compost. It can also be used to trim short grass, as in your front yard. (Just be sure to know the best length to mow your lawn before getting started.) Further uses include keeping down unwanted growth near roadways and clearing under fences, around trees, and areas hard to reach with a mower or tractor. Using a scythe along with your mower reduces wear and tear.

There is just as wide a variety of people who use the scythe as there are uses for it. Using a scythe also has excellent physical and mental benefits. The repeated physical action of swinging a scythe is a great full-body workout. The repetitive motion and the quiet, shearing of the grass can also be meditative.

Advertisement