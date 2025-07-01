A DIY Sun Catcher Idea That'll Make Your Lawn Stand Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many enchanting ways to add sparkle to a garden, but if you haven't tried making these DIY vertical beaded sun catchers, your yard is missing out on a whole new level of bling. The best part? They're delightfully simple to make. All you need are 12- to 16-inch stainless-steel threaded rods and colorful large-holed beads, which you can find in a craft set like this one by Leifide for about $15. This collection conveniently also includes hex nuts to keep your beads from sliding. As for your rods, shorter ones will work best in planters, while taller ones are great for a lawn or flower bed.

To add extra style, also get a pack of multicolor beads — just make sure their openings are slightly wider than your rods so they'll slide on easily. Choose translucent beads to let the sun shine through, casting magical reflections.

Try adding ones in the best colors to have in your outdoor space, such as navy blue for a contemporary look or muted pastels for a subtle playfulness. Add some hummingbird-friendly colors like red, orange, pink, and yellow, and your garden will remain colorful year-round — not to mention that they will entice these enchanting, fairy-like creatures. To add extra shimmer, you could top off your rods with crystal cabinet knobs, such as these rainbow crystal ones by Spriak for about $11; you may also want to get a strong adhesive (like Gorilla Glue) to ensure everything stays securely in place.

