Attract More Birds To Your Yard With The Help Of An Old Mattress Spring

There are many ways to reuse and repurpose trash you have lying around your home, but it may feel like some items are just beyond reusing. Mattress springs, for example, are fairly difficult to come up with alternative uses for. Thankfully, there are options, and you can use a random bit of spring to help birds make their nests. The best part is it's a very simple DIY that doesn't require much in the way of tools or supplies.

All you have to do is take your mattress spring and stuff it with beneficial nesting materials. If they don't stay in very well, you can take some jewelry wire, chicken wire, or whatever you have and wrap it around the outside of the spring to add a little more support. Use a ribbon or a hook to hang it up where birds can easily access it, and you're all done. You can also place it on a bird feeder hanger. That way, birds can easily find it. These nesting material containers are useful because there are a few flying friends that prefer to make their own rather than using items like birdboxes, which could be the reason why hummingbirds are ignoring the birdhouses in your yard. This way, you get to help all sorts of species, and you can, of course, always use a mix of both.

You don't have to leave it at that, though. Take time to clean up the spring and spray paint it if you want something bright and colorful that doesn't look too random or out of place in your yard. If you're trimming or cleaning up your mattress spring at all, try and take care to remove any sharp bits of metal so that the birds don't get injured.