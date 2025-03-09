Utah has long been a popular destination for those who enjoy adventuring outdoors thanks to its wide-open spaces, stunning landscapes, otherworldly features, and dizzying array of available outdoor activities. There is also unbelievable public access to these outdoor adventure playgrounds, thanks largely to the nearly half dozen national parks found within the state's borders. However, it is not just the sheer volume of parks Utah has to offer, but the fact many of these are on nearly everyone's national park bucket list. Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands, and Arches are collectively known as the Mighty 5. Although each of these parks can command an extended stay on their own, an increasing number of travelers are interested in how to fit all of Utah's Mighty 5 national parks in one trip.

These five national parks run in a nearly perfect diagonal line from Zion in the southwest corner of the state to Arches on the eastern border around the state's latitudinal mid-point. Although not allocating enough time to take in all the available activities is a common mistake people make when visiting national parks, given this trail of parks is around 320 miles end to end, it is certainly possible to take them all in on one trip. If you have an unlimited amount of time you can spend traveling, then there is really no concern. Spend as much time as you please at each park, then move on to the next one. However, given most of us have to fit our vacation plans into a more finite amount of time, it isn't quite that simple. That said, by making a few decisions regarding your travel route and method, as well as the activities you want to partake in, it is possible to fit all of Utah's Mighty 5 national parks into one trip of a week or less.

