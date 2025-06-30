Don't Throw Away Your Old Patio Umbrella, Turn It Into A Garden Trellis Instead

Patio umbrellas are a welcome sight when trying to enjoy the outdoors on a hot, sunny day. What's not so great about them is they eventually break. If the canopy tears or the umbrella no longer functions properly after storm damage, your first thought may be to put it out on the curb on trash day. Hold that thought: Don't throw it away. Instead you can repurpose an old patio umbrella in the garden as a trellis, even if the entire canopy has fallen apart.

When partially opened, the structural portions of the umbrella, including the poles and ribs, are shaped like a tipi-style trellis. This conical shape, whether metal or wood, offers plenty of room for climbing plants to cling to as they grow upwards. Peas and pole beans, cucumbers, and some types of squash all need a trellis or similar support system to help the plants grow to their fullest potential. Flowering vines also look lovely climbing this type of trellis.

If you have a large garden and need several trellises, you may be able to find other broken patio umbrellas for free through your local Buy Nothing group. It's best to add an umbrella trellis early in the season, so new plants can be spaced around the spokes of the umbrella as you introduce them to the garden. Also, if you come across a broken tent, old tent poles make great trellises as well. You can also use smaller umbrellas in good shape in the garden, too, by repurposing them as plant parasols for your shade-loving plants.

