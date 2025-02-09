Clever Ways To Repurpose Tent Poles In Your Yard And Garden

A tent is a must-have for many, from those off on a summer camping trip to ice fishing enthusiasts who need a warm shelter. Even if your tent is designed to handle decades of wind, rain, and sun, it's bound to wear out at some point. When that happens, figuring out what to do with it can be challenging. For starters, most of its components aren't fit for the recycling bin. Some outdoor suppliers, including Mountain Hardwear and Big Agnes, have repair initiatives to help keep broken gear out of landfills. Others, such as Green Guru, upcycle old tents to create new products. If programs like these aren't an option, or if you'd rather go another route, consider repurposing tent parts in your yard and garden. Tent poles are especially versatile, and they may have lots of life left when the rest of your tent is shot.

Advertisement

Before repurposing your old tent poles, wash them and assess their condition. Detach them from the rest of the tent so you can carefully inspect them for structural problems. Proceed with caution if you find rust or jagged spots. Your sturdiest, least damaged poles are likely to have the most uses, though broken poles aren't necessarily a lost cause. For instance, scratched and dented tent poles can be used as backup fishing poles if your usual equipment calls it quits. Just tie a hook and line on one end and you're good to go. If they're the correct length and free of sharp edges, imperfect poles can also work as hiking poles or the frame of a kite.