The Baking Staple That'll Protect Your Bird Feeder From Squirrels

Once squirrels discover your bird feeder, there's a good chance your yard will attract a lot of unwanted traffic. Aside from just robbing your feeders, squirrels can wreak plenty of havoc. If you plant flowers, they'll dig up the bulbs. If you have a garden, they will eat up the fruit. And if you have apple trees, they'll jump from branch to branch and knock off your apples onto the ground to rot. For these reasons, pests are an important thing to consider when putting bird feeders in your yard. If you've tried chasing your backyard squirrels off and that hasn't worked, there is at least one way you can scare them off even when you aren't around. You don't have to get a dog, just a pie tin.

The first step is to go to the grocery store and purchase a pie. It can be any type of pie as long as it comes in a tin. Once you've eaten the pie, just wash off the tin. If you don't like pie, you can purchase tins in the baking aisle at Walmart for less than $4. Buy one for every bird feeder in your yard. You don't need replacements because aluminum doesn't rust.