Repurpose An Old Screen Door To Add Some One-Of-A-Kind Charm To Your Garden

If you're needing to build your garden's entryway frame from scratch, you can follow the tutorial provided by the content creator above. They do a good job at walking through this project step-by-step, from measuring the wood to using a saw for decorative edges that bring this storybook DIY to life. When you're working on any DIY, whether one that's more complex like this project or as simple as repurposing drop clothes for patio curtains, make sure to practice proper safety techniques at all times. This means using tools as intended, as well as wearing the right safety gear — safety goggles especially.

Advertisement

With the frame for your garden door squared away, you can attach your old screen door using new hardware. For extra security or protection, you may also want to include a latch for your screen door. This will help keep any uninvited animals like rabbits out of your yard while also preventing your screen door from slamming in heavy winds.

Once you're finished installing your new charming door, take your vision further by adding other upgrades to your garden. You can choose to add water features, statues, or even other DIYs like a tidy container garden.