DIY A Budget-Friendly Garden Arch With A Popular Dollar Tree Find

Imagine stepping out into your garden on the perfect day and walking beneath a garden arch ripe with your favorite flowers or vegetables. Creating the perfect garden arch can seem intimidating at first, especially if you're a beginner. However, with just a few supplies, you can turn your dream garden arch into a reality — and all it takes is a trip to Dollar Tree.

Although in-store availability varies, you can find small metal trellises at Dollar Tree. At just over 24 inches tall, these trellises are perfect for potted plants and smaller container gardens with easier access due to one genius solution, but you may struggle to add them to a larger garden. That is, unless you get crafty.

To create your own garden arch, all you need is to buy several of these smaller trellises along with a package of cable ties, which you can also purchase at Dollar Tree. The exact number of trellises needed varies depending on the size of the arch you want to create. If you follow along with the video below, you'll find that the content creator uses ten to create a roughly 6-foot-wide, 5-foot-high garden arch. Although this project doesn't use any tools, it's important to still practice proper safety techniques and keep an eye out for sneaky garden dangers you should be aware of, like too much sun exposure.

