DIY A Budget-Friendly Garden Arch With A Popular Dollar Tree Find
Imagine stepping out into your garden on the perfect day and walking beneath a garden arch ripe with your favorite flowers or vegetables. Creating the perfect garden arch can seem intimidating at first, especially if you're a beginner. However, with just a few supplies, you can turn your dream garden arch into a reality — and all it takes is a trip to Dollar Tree.
Although in-store availability varies, you can find small metal trellises at Dollar Tree. At just over 24 inches tall, these trellises are perfect for potted plants and smaller container gardens with easier access due to one genius solution, but you may struggle to add them to a larger garden. That is, unless you get crafty.
To create your own garden arch, all you need is to buy several of these smaller trellises along with a package of cable ties, which you can also purchase at Dollar Tree. The exact number of trellises needed varies depending on the size of the arch you want to create. If you follow along with the video below, you'll find that the content creator uses ten to create a roughly 6-foot-wide, 5-foot-high garden arch. Although this project doesn't use any tools, it's important to still practice proper safety techniques and keep an eye out for sneaky garden dangers you should be aware of, like too much sun exposure.
Creating a garden arch using Dollar Tree trellises
Making your own garden arch using Dollar Tree trellises is an easy project even beginners can enjoy. It's even easier than a DIY fence trellis that makes any planter box look chic. The key to success here is to ensure that each trellis is properly secured to the next with the use of cable ties. This not only provides a sturdy place for plants to climb and grow over, but helps your arch keep its iconic shape.
When creating this garden arch, you'll want to create each side individually. This way, the stakes of each trellis are facing the ground. Build up your arch by connecting each trellis using cable ties. When you've reached your desired height for one side, start on the other. Once you've completed the sides of your arch, connect the tops together with two cable ties to form a complete arch.
Once your arch is finished, there are a few extra steps you'll want to take to make sure that your arch isn't just sturdy but safe. For stability, attach your arch to a support such as stakes. Since these trellises are smaller, adding wood stakes on each corner and securing the arch to them can help prevent wind or the weight of the plants from becoming an issue. Without support in the center of the arch, you may find it sags. As shown in the video, additional cable ties can help provide structure to your arch. When you're happy with the final shape, secure any trellis prongs sticking out with a cable tie and begin draping your plants. If you have any supplies left after this project, there are plenty of other ways you can use cable ties in your garden.