DIY A Trendy Wooden Planter With A Laundry Room Staple

When you place plants around your house you curate them, consciously or unconsciously, to add a certain style to the environment. Spider plants evoke the dense mysteries of the rainforest with their long, hanging leaves, while cacti (one of several fuss-free plants for gardening beginners) remind us of the vast arid badlands of the American southwest. Aside from your plants themselves, one aesthetic feature you might want to pay a little more attention to is the containers you choose for your plants. Whether it be a artfully chipped ceramic pot, a cast-iron cauldron, or a coffee mug, the right planter can redefine the atmosphere of an indoor space. If you have time, you can even build your own planter from basic clothespins.

The materials for this project are affordable and easy to find. You'll need a pack of clothespins, an L-shaped ruler, wood glue, rectangular crafting blocks, wood stain, and Akamino plant pot feet. Craft stores typically sell these materials, or you can get them online. You should also purchase potting soil, an all-purpose fertilizer, and seeds, because you can immediately start growing your plant once the assembly process is complete. When you have all the materials together, you need to disassemble the clothespins, removing the springs, before you can get started. You can recycle the metal springs, or save them for another project.

The planter you'll assemble will probably stay inside year-round. But you can also use it to start seeds indoors before spring officially begins. Or make several for a themed display on a windowsill or bookshelf.

