DIY A Trendy Wooden Planter With A Laundry Room Staple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you place plants around your house you curate them, consciously or unconsciously, to add a certain style to the environment. Spider plants evoke the dense mysteries of the rainforest with their long, hanging leaves, while cacti (one of several fuss-free plants for gardening beginners) remind us of the vast arid badlands of the American southwest. Aside from your plants themselves, one aesthetic feature you might want to pay a little more attention to is the containers you choose for your plants. Whether it be a artfully chipped ceramic pot, a cast-iron cauldron, or a coffee mug, the right planter can redefine the atmosphere of an indoor space. If you have time, you can even build your own planter from basic clothespins.
The materials for this project are affordable and easy to find. You'll need a pack of clothespins, an L-shaped ruler, wood glue, rectangular crafting blocks, wood stain, and Akamino plant pot feet. Craft stores typically sell these materials, or you can get them online. You should also purchase potting soil, an all-purpose fertilizer, and seeds, because you can immediately start growing your plant once the assembly process is complete. When you have all the materials together, you need to disassemble the clothespins, removing the springs, before you can get started. You can recycle the metal springs, or save them for another project.
The planter you'll assemble will probably stay inside year-round. But you can also use it to start seeds indoors before spring officially begins. Or make several for a themed display on a windowsill or bookshelf.
How to assemble and customize your clothespin planter
@bonnieblings
Clothespins planter DIY #clothespin #clothespins #clothespincraft #clothespinsdiy #diy #homedecor #wood #woodcraft #diyhomedecor #wooddecor #woodcraft #woodplanter #planter♬ Lazy Sunday - Official Sound Studio
A TikTok video shared by bonnieblings demonstrates the process of building a clothespin planter. The first step is to glue the flat ends of the clothespins together to create the pieces that will make up the planter walls. Glue each of the pieces together longways until you have your first column (the walls can be as high as you like). After you make your second column, glue the two columns together by attaching their pointed ends to create one wall. Then create three more walls with the rest of your clothespins (for four total).
Glue your rectangular crafting blocks together along their sides to make the floor of the planter. Use your L-shaped ruler to ensure that the floor's dimensions match the dimensions of the four walls. Once the glue dries, stain the wood to protect it from rot and give it character. Then create a box (with one open end) using the four walls and craft block floor. You may want to use books or mugs to stabilize the box while the glue dries. The last step is to glue pot feet to underside of the box's floor. Once you've added a plant, you should place the box on a plate to catch any water that leaks from the soil.
There are plenty of ways you can customize this planter. You can paint it with colorful designs or attach Amosfun Store's wooden floral shapes. If you want to hang your planter on your porch, you can easily loop strings through. If you're interested in similar projects, there are plenty of ways to upgrade boring Dollar Tree planters.