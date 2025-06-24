Add Extra Privacy To Your Yard With A Must-Plant Ornamental Grass
There are many different ways to add more privacy to your back yard but one of the most visually interesting ways is with ornamental grass. Ornamental grasses are grasses and sedges grown for aesthetic appeal that can be added to garden or yard. Aside from being beautiful to look at, they offer a year-round landscaping option, and provide a host of environmental benefits, including preventing soil erosion, helping repel insects, and providing homes for a variety of wildlife during the winter months. A lovely variety of ornamental grass is 'Karl Foerster' feather reed grass. This gorgeous grass grows in narrow clusters less than 2 feet wide and grows to about 2-3 feet tall. making it a great choice for adding extra privacy to your yard.
Once early summer comes, the flowers bloom, with stem heights as much as 5 to 6 feet tall, providing colorful coverage that starts green and transitions over a few weeks from pink and purple to a golden tan. In mild climates, the flowers may stay light green. There are many places in your yard to plant feather reed grass for extra privacy. Because it is a tall grass, it works well at the end of driveways for a stunning visual effect, along your front porch creating a billowing screen, or in the back yard around your deck. Because 'Karl Foerster' feather reed grass is a perennial plant, you won't have to replant. However, because it doesn't self-seed, you don't have to worry about losing control of this grass.
How to take care of your feather reed grass
Bearing the name of the famous German gardener and nurseryman who identified it, there are many reasons 'Karl Foerster' feather reed grass is a great choice for adding privacy to your backyard. This hearty plant doesn't need a lot of specialized care. It can grow in all types of soil including heavy clay and poor quality soil but may need extra fertilizer in poor soils. For best results, plant the feather reed grass in places where it can get full or morning sun and light shade in the afternoon when the sun is hottest. It doesn't have any issues with insects or plant diseases and if you have deer visitors, they will usually leave it alone in favor of other choices.
To maintain your feather reed grass, cut the stems to a height of 2-3 inches above the plant's crown each year in late winter. Once you start adding ornamental grasses to your garden it may become quite addictive because they add so much style to your outdoor space. There are a variety of reasons you should consider adding ornamental grass to your yard in addition to the feather reed grass, but you're also not limited to just grasses.
There are other things you can plant along with your feather reed grass to beautify your yard such as this low-maintenance grass alternative. Some terrific companion plants for 'Karl Foerster' feather reed grass include aster and echinacea, both of which do well in fulal sun and are also drought-resistant. Once your grasses and companion plants are in the ground you will love the privacy and beauty 'Karl Foerster' feather reed grass adds to your yard.