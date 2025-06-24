Add Extra Privacy To Your Yard With A Must-Plant Ornamental Grass

Bearing the name of the famous German gardener and nurseryman who identified it, there are many reasons 'Karl Foerster' feather reed grass is a great choice for adding privacy to your backyard. This hearty plant doesn't need a lot of specialized care. It can grow in all types of soil including heavy clay and poor quality soil but may need extra fertilizer in poor soils. For best results, plant the feather reed grass in places where it can get full or morning sun and light shade in the afternoon when the sun is hottest. It doesn't have any issues with insects or plant diseases and if you have deer visitors, they will usually leave it alone in favor of other choices.

To maintain your feather reed grass, cut the stems to a height of 2-3 inches above the plant's crown each year in late winter. Once you start adding ornamental grasses to your garden it may become quite addictive because they add so much style to your outdoor space. There are a variety of reasons you should consider adding ornamental grass to your yard in addition to the feather reed grass, but you're also not limited to just grasses.

There are other things you can plant along with your feather reed grass to beautify your yard such as this low-maintenance grass alternative. Some terrific companion plants for 'Karl Foerster' feather reed grass include aster and echinacea, both of which do well in fulal sun and are also drought-resistant. Once your grasses and companion plants are in the ground you will love the privacy and beauty 'Karl Foerster' feather reed grass adds to your yard.

