The Patio Cover Option That'll Allow You To See A Bit More Of The Open Sky
Front porches are a good place to talk to neighbors, and back porches are good places to escape them. Back porches are also nice spots to meditate, read books, and experience all the joys of solitude. However, it's hard to appreciate a back porch if you're getting rained on. That's why many homeowners put roofs over their porches, but roofs can also be a drag on warm, sunny days when you'd prefer to feel the sun on your face. Fear not, there is a solution to this problem: You can always install a clear or transluscent polycarbonate roof.
It's a pleasure to sit under a clear roof. You can watch the rain patter above you, but when it gets cold, you won't have to worry about it collapsing under heavy snow, because they can support 20-to-50 pounds per square foot (it's 20 times more durable than fiberglass). Once you've installed this cover, you'll even save some money in the winter when choosing the best ice melt for your patio or deck. In the summer, you can enjoy the light of the sun, but you won't have to worry about a sunburn: Polycarbonate sheets have a coating that blocks UV rays. Perhaps the best feature is that it allows you to see the sky above.
How to install a polycarbonate roof on your back porch
You can install a polycarbonate roof on your own, because the pieces are light and easy to cut. These roofs will work on a deck or a patio (and yes, there apparently is a difference). Purchase polycarbonate sheets at your local Lowe's, where 4-foot by 8-foot panels sell for about $67. You'll also need a ladder, hand saw, tape measure, screws, power drill, self adhesive foam tape, gloves, and safety glasses.
For this project, you'll need a wooden frame over your porch or patio that can support the polycarbonate segments. This frame should include purlins, which are boards that run perpendicular to and help support the panels. You will measure and cut your polycarbonate sheets to the desired dimensions so you can screw them into the purlins. We recommend you attach self adhesive foam tape to the purlins before screwing on the roofing segments. The tape will prevent your polycarbonate roof from making noises during temperature changes as it expands and contracts against the purlins. Now that you've got some protection from the sun and elements, if you're looking for other ways to spruce up your porch, you can add a little style with a DIY privacy screen.