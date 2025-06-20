The Patio Cover Option That'll Allow You To See A Bit More Of The Open Sky

Front porches are a good place to talk to neighbors, and back porches are good places to escape them. Back porches are also nice spots to meditate, read books, and experience all the joys of solitude. However, it's hard to appreciate a back porch if you're getting rained on. That's why many homeowners put roofs over their porches, but roofs can also be a drag on warm, sunny days when you'd prefer to feel the sun on your face. Fear not, there is a solution to this problem: You can always install a clear or transluscent polycarbonate roof.

It's a pleasure to sit under a clear roof. You can watch the rain patter above you, but when it gets cold, you won't have to worry about it collapsing under heavy snow, because they can support 20-to-50 pounds per square foot (it's 20 times more durable than fiberglass). Once you've installed this cover, you'll even save some money in the winter when choosing the best ice melt for your patio or deck. In the summer, you can enjoy the light of the sun, but you won't have to worry about a sunburn: Polycarbonate sheets have a coating that blocks UV rays. Perhaps the best feature is that it allows you to see the sky above.