DIY Fishing Lures From This Common Kitchen Utensil

Over four-plus decades of fishing across the United States and beyond as both a recreational fishermen and professional fishing guide, I've learned the importance of having the right lures in your box, regardless of type of water or time of day you're fishing. I've also learned that metal spoons are among the most versatile of all lures for both fresh and saltwater fishing. With that in mind, it's a good idea to always have a variety of spoons in your tackle box, as well as in an emergency fishing kit for hiking and camping. Intrepid anglers can make their own cost-effective and customized versions of these productive artificial lures by repurposing old kitchen spoons.

Spoons are so handy to have because their flash and wobble effectively imitates wounded baitfish. This allows them to attract a wide variety of predator fish species, which includes virtually every fresh and saltwater gamefish in North American waters. Given that they are completely made of metal components, spoons are also durable. Equally important, they are very easy to use for beginner and experienced anglers alike.

While a far-flung assortment of spoons are commercially produced, anglers can DIY their own relatively easily. These versatile fishing lures can be made from any type of metal kitchen spoon, including tea, table, dessert, coffee, and soda types. Additionally, most anglers will have all the tools and components necessary to make DIY fishing spoons on-hand in their garage or workshop. Anything they're lacking will be a relatively minor expense to buy.

