A growing number of anglers purely practice catch-and-release. In fact, certain areas — including some of the best fishing spots in national parks — are catch-and-release only. Anyone enjoying this style of fishing needs to know how to safely handle and release fish. Even anglers who plan to harvest fish for a meal will often be in a situation where they need to release those that do not meet size restrictions. However, just because a fish is returned to the water does not mean it survives. Proper handling is required to ensure it is returned to the water healthy. With that in mind, it's important for all anglers to familiarize themselves with proper catch-and-release techniques before their next fishing trip.

Ensuring the survival of released fish actually begins before you even get to the water. This means not only knowing how to handle and release a fish safely before making your first cast, but also being prepared ahead of time with the proper equipment. Not having such items with you is an angling mistake to avoid and can compromise the safety of both you and the fish. At the top of the list is a landing net with fish-safe rubber mesh. When targeting larger or toothier species, it is also a good idea to carry a lip-gripper like the Snail Trail floating fish gripper. You should also always carry needle nose pliers or forceps for hook removal.

In addition to having the right landing and hook removal gear, how you fight the fish can also impact its survival. This is particularly true in summer when fish quickly become fatigued. So, whether using fly fishing or regular fishing gear, be sure your equipment is adequate to quickly subdue fish and do not extend the fight longer than necessary just for sport.

