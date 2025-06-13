Repurpose An Old Shoe Caddy Into The Perfect Garden Tool Organizer

If the shoe caddy is too long to fit where you'd like to hang it, cut off the bottom rows of pockets to fit. You may be able repurpose these trimmed-off pouches in another area of the garden shed. Set up your tool organizer by placing one tool in each pouch. Trowels, pruning shears, spades, and similar tools can each have a dedicated space. Place heavier tools towards the bottom of the organizer to weigh it down and keep it taut. Feel free to staple the edges of the organizer or any individual pockets to the pegboard or wall if needed for extra support.

Once you're happy with the layout, you may want to mark the pockets so you know where to return tools after using them. Using a vinyl-cutting tool with iron-on vinyl images or lettering is one way to label each pocket; this works best with canvas shoe pouches rather than mesh ones. Drawing a design or lettering on with acrylic paint pens is another fun and creative way to label each pouch.

If you have a cubby-style sturdy shoe organizer collecting dust, don't throw that away, either. These cube organizers also work well to sort and store garden tools, small seed packets, and even garden gloves. Set the organizer along the back of your garden work table or a tool bench in the garage, or mount the unit on a wall using sturdy L brackets, attaching them to studs for maximum safety.

Your options for storage aren't limited to shoe caddies, as you can repurpose old wood pallets to hold large garden tools. With these storage options, you'll have a home for all of must-have tools that every gardener should have.