Don't Throw Away Your Old Shoe Caddy, Use It To Make A Seed Starter Garden
Starting new seeds is a gardening activity enjoyed by many gardeners. According to Simple Spring, as many as 52% of gardeners start seeds at least some of the time and 34% do it often. Most people start their own seeds to enjoy the increased variety of plants it provides and the reward of seeing seedlings sprout and grow into full-grown plants. There are some things to remember when starting seeds such as using vinegar which promotes germination, and you need to keep the seeds warm, a crucial step you don't want to skip. If you start a lot of seeds on a regular basis, space for your seedlings can be an issue. However, if you have an old shoe caddy, finding space for starting seeds won't be a problem anymore. Don't throw away that old over-the-door hanging shoe caddy — use it for a seed starter garden instead.
These convenient caddies make a unique and attractive place to start your seeds that can be hung in the garden shed or greenhouse, on the back porch wall, on a fence, or right in the kitchen if you prefer to start your seeds indoors. It would certainly make a unique wall decoration for any gardeners home. You don't need huge pockets to start seeds, so the individual pockets of the shoe caddies are just the right size. Below we will tell you how to start seeds in your old shoe caddy and how to take care of them.
How to start seeds and care for them in a shoe caddy
Getting your seeds started indoors or outside in an old shoe caddy is so simple, you will wish you had started using them sooner. Proper drainage is very important to ensure your seedlings are not sitting in water, as too much water can cause the roots to rot. Make a few holes or small slits in the front of each pocket so water can drain out. Fill each pocket with gravel and then add your potting soil on top of that. Add your seeds to each pocket and mark each plant with a clothespin or label. Alternatively, place small pots in each pouch and plant in those.
Watering your seedlings properly is one important step you don't want to forget. You want to ensure the soil is always moist but not sopping wet. Wetting the soil inside each shoe caddy pocket at least once a day should be sufficient, but check later in the day to see if the soil is dry. Once the plants grow, don't leave their leaves constantly wet, as this can increase diseases. When your plants outgrow their pockets, you can then transplant them into the garden.
In addition to using your old shoe caddy for starting seeds, you can also use it to plant an herb garden that would look fantastic on your patio. Make sure to hang your shoe caddy in a nice sunny spot so your herb garden gets plenty of sunshine. If you only have one old shoe caddy lying around and you want more, you can get this Gorilla Grip Over the Door Shoe Organizer that has 24 large mesh pockets.