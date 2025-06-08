Don't Throw Away Your Old Shoe Caddy, Use It To Make A Seed Starter Garden

Getting your seeds started indoors or outside in an old shoe caddy is so simple, you will wish you had started using them sooner. Proper drainage is very important to ensure your seedlings are not sitting in water, as too much water can cause the roots to rot. Make a few holes or small slits in the front of each pocket so water can drain out. Fill each pocket with gravel and then add your potting soil on top of that. Add your seeds to each pocket and mark each plant with a clothespin or label. Alternatively, place small pots in each pouch and plant in those.

Watering your seedlings properly is one important step you don't want to forget. You want to ensure the soil is always moist but not sopping wet. Wetting the soil inside each shoe caddy pocket at least once a day should be sufficient, but check later in the day to see if the soil is dry. Once the plants grow, don't leave their leaves constantly wet, as this can increase diseases. When your plants outgrow their pockets, you can then transplant them into the garden.

In addition to using your old shoe caddy for starting seeds, you can also use it to plant an herb garden that would look fantastic on your patio. Make sure to hang your shoe caddy in a nice sunny spot so your herb garden gets plenty of sunshine. If you only have one old shoe caddy lying around and you want more, you can get this Gorilla Grip Over the Door Shoe Organizer that has 24 large mesh pockets.

