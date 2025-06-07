The Atlanta Lake That's Considered One Of The Deadliest Bodies Of Water In The Country

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of deadly waters, your mind is likely drawn to the open ocean, perhaps the Great Lakes, or even the mighty Mississippi River. Certainly each of those is fraught with perils. In fact, one of the Great Lakes, Lake Michigan, is often cited as the deadliest in America. However, the other lake that is usually mentioned right alongside it is only a fraction of its size and located halfway across the country. Situated just over an hour's drive northeast of Atlanta, Georgia's Lake Lanier has a well-earned reputation as a deadly body of water.

At first glance, Lake Lanier appears quite peaceful and pleasant. Its 38,000 acres are bounded by towering trees and picturesque shorelines, with the Blue Ridge Mountains rising in the distance. However, this tranquil façade belies the fact that it is among the most deadly lakes in the United States, as evidenced by the fact there have been hundreds of drownings and boating-related deaths since the lake displaced the historically Black town of Oscarville and other residents, and opened in the 1950s. Astonishingly enough, the death rate has not diminished through the decades. In just the past 10 years alone, over 200 people have died in the waters of Lake Lanier.

Adding another layer to Lake Lanier's sinister reputation is the dubious past of the low-lying land that was flooded with water behind the dam. Now beneath its depths are former slave-holding plantations and communities mired with violent, race-based acts. There are also ancient Native American burial sites, churches, at least two cemeteries, and countless family burial plots. All of this has led to the popular belief the lake is haunted, which is often used to explain especially odd deaths such as a swimmer being electrocuted in 2023.

