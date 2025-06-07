The Atlanta Lake That's Considered One Of The Deadliest Bodies Of Water In The Country
When you think of deadly waters, your mind is likely drawn to the open ocean, perhaps the Great Lakes, or even the mighty Mississippi River. Certainly each of those is fraught with perils. In fact, one of the Great Lakes, Lake Michigan, is often cited as the deadliest in America. However, the other lake that is usually mentioned right alongside it is only a fraction of its size and located halfway across the country. Situated just over an hour's drive northeast of Atlanta, Georgia's Lake Lanier has a well-earned reputation as a deadly body of water.
At first glance, Lake Lanier appears quite peaceful and pleasant. Its 38,000 acres are bounded by towering trees and picturesque shorelines, with the Blue Ridge Mountains rising in the distance. However, this tranquil façade belies the fact that it is among the most deadly lakes in the United States, as evidenced by the fact there have been hundreds of drownings and boating-related deaths since the lake displaced the historically Black town of Oscarville and other residents, and opened in the 1950s. Astonishingly enough, the death rate has not diminished through the decades. In just the past 10 years alone, over 200 people have died in the waters of Lake Lanier.
Adding another layer to Lake Lanier's sinister reputation is the dubious past of the low-lying land that was flooded with water behind the dam. Now beneath its depths are former slave-holding plantations and communities mired with violent, race-based acts. There are also ancient Native American burial sites, churches, at least two cemeteries, and countless family burial plots. All of this has led to the popular belief the lake is haunted, which is often used to explain especially odd deaths such as a swimmer being electrocuted in 2023.
Why Lake Lanier is so deadly
Although haunting is often cited, there are several tangible reasons why Lake Lanier is so deadly. For starters, much of the structure and debris from the homesites and towns which were flooded when the lake were created still remain, as do hundreds of acres of decaying trees and rocky areas. Each of these represent significant hazards to boaters and swimmers, particularly when they are obscured by the lake's murky waters. Additionally, when lake levels drop, these hazards are even closer to the surface than those recreating on the lake realize.
Another reason Lake Lanier is so deadly is its popularity, which hasn't waned despite the rising number of deaths. It is estimated that around 10 million people visit the lake each year. Statistically speaking, such high usership is going to incur a higher number of incidents. It is also safe to assume that not all 10 million visitors are experienced swimmers or boaters, increasing the probability of accidents. Add alcohol to the mix which does happen as proven out by the BUI statistics for the lake — and it's reasonable to expect accidents will occur. In fact, a number of accidents on the lake have been linked to alcohol, with spikes often happening around major summer holidays.
How to stay safe on Lake Lanier
Despite being one of the deadliest bodies of water in the country, it is possible to have a safe and enjoyable outing on Lake Lanier. Staying safe while boating or swimming on this lake is really not much different than what needs to be done on any other body of water. For boaters, this includes having all the necessary emergency lifesaving boating equipment on board at all times and following U.S. Coast Guard Rules of the Road. It also means wearing a life jacket at all times and proceeding with caution when boating around crowds, in low visibility situations, or when you are unsure of what's in the water.
Anyone spending time on a boat should always be prepared for unforeseen circumstances that can result in tragedy. Before heading to the water, you should know what to do if your boat won't start on the water. You should also be prepared for a man overboard situation and how to survive it, and know how to survive capsizing. This also applies to paddlers in canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. Given that they sit so low in the water, paddlers can take the additional precaution of adding a device to help them be seen, such as a YakAttack VISIFlag tall mast flag.
Likewise, swimmers should utilize precautions such as always wading in or entering the water feet first (instead of diving). This is particularly important in lakes such as Lanier that have so much hidden debris and obstacles, especially if you are not in a designated swimming zone. It is also advisable to swim with someone else and refrain from alcohol while swimming. Equally important is knowing what to do if you see someone drowning when swimming in areas without lifeguards.