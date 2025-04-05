What To Do If Your Boat Won't Start While You're On The Water

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing ruins a day on the water faster than turning the key and realizing your boat won't start. This can not only be an inconvenience, it can quickly turn an enjoyable day into a dangerous situation, especially if it is getting dark or bad weather is moving in. While not every boat motor malady can be fixed while on the water, quite often there is a simple solution to getting your boat back underway. More often than not, it is a matter of knowing what to look for and how to resolve these issues.

Although boating mishaps are among the most common ways people die while fishing, if you find yourself in this predicament, don't panic. Rather, remain calm, make sure all your emergency boating equipment, such as your fire extinguisher, is readily accessible. Don your life jacket (if you aren't already wearing it), and begin troubleshooting to attempt to find the problem. It is also a good idea to alert someone to your predicament by signaling nearby boaters and/or calling a friend or family member on shore. If you have a tow service membership, such as TowBoatU.S., use it — especially if weather conditions are deteriorating.

Once you are ready to begin troubleshooting, start with simple solutions. Make sure your gear shift is in neutral, as engines are designed not to crank if they are in gear. Also glance at your emergency kill switch, which is designed to cut power to the engine in an overboard emergency situation. However, at times, this clip may be inadvertently dislodged. Ensure it is firmly positioned, then try starting the engine again. Next, check your fuel level. If possible, do so by looking at or in the tank itself, as gauges can malfunction and give false readings.

