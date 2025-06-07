Skip Regular Soil And Reach For This Ingredient When Growing Cucumbers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A crunchy, garden-grown cucumber can elevate the quality of your summer salads in an instant. Though cukes are excellent ingredients to seek out at farmers markets, harvesting them at home is even more satisfying. Cucumber plants (Cucumis sativus) are typically grown in moist, well draining garden soil, but the TikTok gardening community has been recommending a specialized growing medium called PittMoss for cultivating these plants in grow bags. One user, @perkyplantparent, ran an experiment to see if her cukes performed better in regular soil or this soil-free product designed to conserve water. The plants grown in PittMoss were visibly stronger, which has led some gardeners to try this approach.

Whether you're growing cucumbers in soil or a soil-free potting mix, they're generally happy as long as they receive full sun, consistent watering, and hearty helpings of nutrients. Cucumbers — which thrive in a broad range of USDA Hardiness Zones from 2 or 4 through 11 — don't like their roots to stay wet for long, so be sure they're planted in a spot with excellent drainage. For some gardeners with small yards, this spot is inside a grow bag. In addition to saving space, these containers can be moved from place to place, which is useful when inclement weather strikes. You can DIY a budget-friendly grow bag with Dollar Tree items or purchase one that's already assembled. Bags that hold 10 gallons of soil and plant matter — for example, the Vivosun 10-gallon heavy-duty grow bags – are about the right size for cucumber plants. Also consider giving these vines a structure to climb. If you're into repurposing, try turning an old screen door into a garden trellis.

