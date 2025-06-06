How To Easily Install A Wood Fence Without Pouring Concrete Bases For The Posts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes time to build a fence, many people think that concrete bases are the sturdiest bases for posts. However, this is actually far from the truth. When you fill a post hole with concrete, you trap the post in a barrier that allows water to get in but not to escape. The post will remain moist below ground level until it rots away, which is one of the telltale signs that you need to replace your fence. Then, if you decide to replace the post, you'll have to break up and remove the concrete. There's an easier, less expensive method, and once you know it, you'll never switch back to hauling bags of concrete. Just add some gravel below the post and tamp soil down around it. This will allow groundwater to either seep deeper into the soil or evaporate completely. The post will also be just as sturdy as it would have been with concrete.

The job requires fewer supplies and tools than you would use for concrete bases. You'll need a measuring tape, a level, gravel, an 8-inch-wide transfer shovel, one Truper Tamping Bar, two C-clamps, two 1½ by 2-inch boards, a pair of work gloves, and as many fence posts as the job requires. Before you start digging, it's important to call or visit the website of your state's 811 service to check for utility lines. Not checking for utility before digging is one of the dangerous mistakes someone can make before installing a fence.