An Easy-To-Grow Flower That'll Bring More Hummingbirds To Your Garden
Though wallflowers (Erysimum linifolium) are symbols of shyness in the western world, they're pretty gregarious when it comes to interacting with hummingbirds. These easy-to-grow evergreens burst with showy blossom bunches, enticing hummers with their delicious nectar. Though red flowers are famous for attracting hummingbirds, these hungry little creatures are also drawn to vibrant pinks and purples. Many wallflowers bloom in these very colors. The show begins in late spring and lasts well into the summer, providing hummingbirds with many delicious meals. In addition to summoning the fairy-like birds, wallflowers add charm to cottage gardens and hanging baskets by attracting butterflies.
Wallflowers are considered low maintenance because they require minimal care and don't have many strong preferences. They like soil that's sandy, stony, or loamy and can generally handle drought-like conditions. Like cabbages, cauliflowers, and several other relatives from the Brassicaceae family, they're fond of slightly alkaline soil that many other plants dislike. They're also content in with a neutral pH level, but a mildly acidic growing environment is unlikely to do much harm. These plants will produce lots of pretty flowers whether you grow them in full sun or partial shade. Plus, they grow fast, which makes them a good choice for filling bare patches in flower beds. Since wallflowers are native to rocky hillsides, they're well suited for yard-based rock walls and xeriscaped areas. You can treat wallflowers as perennials in USDA hardiness zones 7 through 9 and annuals elsewhere.
Keeping wallflowers healthy so hummingbirds will visit
Attracting hummingbirds to your garden with wallflowers is simple if you keep them healthy. Pests are one of the biggest threats to their well-being. Rabbits and deer aren't particularly interested in wallflowers, so focus on warding off insects and creepy crawlies. Aphids and spider mites are two of the most common troublemakers for wallflowers. Both cause damage by sucking vital liquids out of your plants. Tiny webs on foliage are a sign that spider mites are present, and an ant infestation often points to an aphid problem, as ants love to snack on a sticky substance these tiny pests leave behind. Fortunately, you can banish aphids from your garden with soap and water. A thorough application of GardenSafe insecticidal soap or a similar product can get rid of both aphids and spider mites.
Also monitor your wallflowers for signs of snails and slugs. In addition to finding chewed-on foliage, you're likely to come across slime trails if these creatures have been visiting your garden at night. If you see them in action, simply pluck them off of your plants. Otherwise, try repelling these garden pests with wood ash. Grab some ashes from your fire pit and encircle each wallflower plant with them. For continued protection, add a new ring of ash after each rainstorm or watering session.
Finally, keep an eye out for signs of disease in your garden. Wallflowers are sometimes bothered by rust, a fungal ailment that causes deformed foliage and light-colored dots on the uppermost leaves of the plants. If you find evidence of this disease, remove any affected parts of your wallflowers and dispose of them promptly.