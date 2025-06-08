An Easy-To-Grow Flower That'll Bring More Hummingbirds To Your Garden

Attracting hummingbirds to your garden with wallflowers is simple if you keep them healthy. Pests are one of the biggest threats to their well-being. Rabbits and deer aren't particularly interested in wallflowers, so focus on warding off insects and creepy crawlies. Aphids and spider mites are two of the most common troublemakers for wallflowers. Both cause damage by sucking vital liquids out of your plants. Tiny webs on foliage are a sign that spider mites are present, and an ant infestation often points to an aphid problem, as ants love to snack on a sticky substance these tiny pests leave behind. Fortunately, you can banish aphids from your garden with soap and water. A thorough application of GardenSafe insecticidal soap or a similar product can get rid of both aphids and spider mites.

Advertisement

Also monitor your wallflowers for signs of snails and slugs. In addition to finding chewed-on foliage, you're likely to come across slime trails if these creatures have been visiting your garden at night. If you see them in action, simply pluck them off of your plants. Otherwise, try repelling these garden pests with wood ash. Grab some ashes from your fire pit and encircle each wallflower plant with them. For continued protection, add a new ring of ash after each rainstorm or watering session.

Finally, keep an eye out for signs of disease in your garden. Wallflowers are sometimes bothered by rust, a fungal ailment that causes deformed foliage and light-colored dots on the uppermost leaves of the plants. If you find evidence of this disease, remove any affected parts of your wallflowers and dispose of them promptly.

Advertisement