DIY A Stylish Birdhouse With The Help Of An Old Water Pitcher

To make a hole to bolt the birdhouse to a tree or post, flip the pitcher and apply masking tape in an X over the center of its base. Spritz water over the area, then drill through the center of the tape. Drill slowly and check your progress regularly. When finished, remove the tape and rinse off the pitcher. You may want to just begin to puncture the base, drilling the rest of it from the inside to finish the hole. Repeat the process to make a drainage hole, this time choosing a location on whichever side of the pot becomes the bottom once the pitcher birdhouse is mounted.

Contrary to common belief and to the video, birdhouses do not need perches, so there's no need to fabricate one. A perch makes it easier for predators and non-native species to get inside, which is not good news for any birds and eggs in the house. Cavity-dwelling birds such as bluebirds, wrens, and nuthatches are the only songbirds that generally use a birdhouse, and none need perches.

Hang the birdhouse at least 5-feet high in a shaded area to help keep predators away. For ultimate bird safety, mount the house to a tall post outfitted with a sloped predator shield, such as this baffle by Fantang. A baffle makes it difficult for raccoons, squirrels and cats to climb up to the birdhouse. If the birds aren't coming around and you need simple methods to attract songbirds to your yard, make sure the area has trees and shrubs to serve as shelter. Birds also appreciate a water source and some fresh seed. Songbirds such as bluebirds and wrens also enjoy live or dried mealworms for tasty, nutritious meals.

