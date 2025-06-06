Create A Simple Birdhouse Stand With A Clever Shovel DIY
After doing research on the perfect size birdhouse for your yard and the best materials, you've finally purchased — or DIYed — a beautiful abode for your feathered friends. Getting your hands on a birdhouse is only half of the equation: Now you have to find the right place to hang it up. Different species of birds prefer to nest in different spots, and your birdhouse's location plays a large role in which birds you'll attract. Thankfully, with this handy DIY that uses a shovel, you can create a mobile birdhouse that can be placed wherever it's needed.
For this clever DIY, you'll need a birdhouse, a shovel, a saw, a small piece of wood (use scraps you have on hand if they're sturdy enough), and a way to secure the wood board to the shovel. You can use screws and glue, ensuring that the adhesive can withstand the elements and keep the birdhouse from falling.
Because you're sawing off pieces of the shovel for this DIY, it's important to prioritize safety. Wear goggles, brush up on safe DIY practices, and keep an eye out for any hidden garden dangers like sun exposure or insect bites while working.
How to make a DIY birdhouse stand using a shovel
To make your very own mobile birdhouse stand using an old shovel, start by sawing off the handle of the shovel (preserve the blade end). When it's time to set up your shovel stand, you'll do so by planting the shovel head deep into firm earth. This is important to keep in mind while sawing, as the remaining handle will determine the overall height of your birdhouse. There are many predators that prey on nesting birds, so you want to avoid placing a birdhouse too low to the ground where cats or raccoons can easily reach the bird family within.
With the sawing finished, you can start working on attaching the birdhouse to the shovel. To do so, secure a spare piece of wood to the top of the handle horizontally. Sturdiness is essential at this point to create a safe nesting spot. Use wood glue to attach the board to the top of the sawed-off handle. Then drill a long screw into the center of the wood so it's secured to the handle. This creates a stable platform for the birdhouse. Use screws to drill the birdhouse into the spare piece of wood, with a screw in the center and one in each corner. After this, you're free to plant your shovel-stand into the ground and set up your new birdhouse.
Setting up a safe and efficient birdhouse is only one way to encourage more songbirds to visit your yard. You can also plant bird-friendly plants, buy or build a birdbath, and set up feeders tailored to local species.