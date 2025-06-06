Create A Simple Birdhouse Stand With A Clever Shovel DIY

After doing research on the perfect size birdhouse for your yard and the best materials, you've finally purchased — or DIYed — a beautiful abode for your feathered friends. Getting your hands on a birdhouse is only half of the equation: Now you have to find the right place to hang it up. Different species of birds prefer to nest in different spots, and your birdhouse's location plays a large role in which birds you'll attract. Thankfully, with this handy DIY that uses a shovel, you can create a mobile birdhouse that can be placed wherever it's needed.

For this clever DIY, you'll need a birdhouse, a shovel, a saw, a small piece of wood (use scraps you have on hand if they're sturdy enough), and a way to secure the wood board to the shovel. You can use screws and glue, ensuring that the adhesive can withstand the elements and keep the birdhouse from falling.

Because you're sawing off pieces of the shovel for this DIY, it's important to prioritize safety. Wear goggles, brush up on safe DIY practices, and keep an eye out for any hidden garden dangers like sun exposure or insect bites while working.