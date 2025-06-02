The Home Depot Grass Seed That Gardeners Can't Seem To Get Enough Of

As a homeowner, you long for lush, green grass that gives your property that curb-appealing, picture-perfect look. A spotty, patchy, brown lawn with bare spots is certainly not the ideal. In fact, it might even make you feel embarrassed to face your neighbors. Time to fix the problem before you're kicked out of your local homeowners' association. You head to your nearest home improvement store and are faced with an aisle full of grass seed choices. Before becoming overwhelmed, you might want to start with a top-rated grass seed by Scotts that has more than 2,000 reviews with an overall four star rating.

Advertisement

Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun and Shade Mix with Fertilizer and Soil Improver at Home Depot is a mix of cool-season grasses that are known to deliver that fast green-up, (perennial ryegrass); followed by a much-loved, thick-growing, deep green Kentucky bluegrass; and grounded by a mix of sturdy, shade-loving fine fescues (creeping red fescue, chewings fescue, and hard fescue) that help your grass stand up to regular mower, pet, and foot traffic. This grass seed, which is specifically for lawns in the northern half of the U.S., includes the five turf seed varieties mentioned, as well as fertilizer to help add nutrients that boost top growth and a soil improver for promoting root growth, which is important for getting your lawn established.

Advertisement