The Home Depot Grass Seed That Gardeners Can't Seem To Get Enough Of
As a homeowner, you long for lush, green grass that gives your property that curb-appealing, picture-perfect look. A spotty, patchy, brown lawn with bare spots is certainly not the ideal. In fact, it might even make you feel embarrassed to face your neighbors. Time to fix the problem before you're kicked out of your local homeowners' association. You head to your nearest home improvement store and are faced with an aisle full of grass seed choices. Before becoming overwhelmed, you might want to start with a top-rated grass seed by Scotts that has more than 2,000 reviews with an overall four star rating.
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun and Shade Mix with Fertilizer and Soil Improver at Home Depot is a mix of cool-season grasses that are known to deliver that fast green-up, (perennial ryegrass); followed by a much-loved, thick-growing, deep green Kentucky bluegrass; and grounded by a mix of sturdy, shade-loving fine fescues (creeping red fescue, chewings fescue, and hard fescue) that help your grass stand up to regular mower, pet, and foot traffic. This grass seed, which is specifically for lawns in the northern half of the U.S., includes the five turf seed varieties mentioned, as well as fertilizer to help add nutrients that boost top growth and a soil improver for promoting root growth, which is important for getting your lawn established.
What reviews are saying and tips for planting
There are quite a few positive reviews of the Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun and Shade Mix on Home Depot's website. As one reviewer said, "I followed the instructions diligently, and it turned out beautifully! ... The most successful lawn I've had in my life!" But other reviewers had a hit and miss experience, with some saying that it did not grow well or even possibly contained weed seeds. Keep these concerns in mind and know that even the best-rated grass seed can fail if you don't plant and care for it properly during those crucial first few weeks of germination.
Timing is extremely important for planting grass seed, with spring and fall being the best options for this cool-season lawn mix — check out these tips for successfully planting grass seed during spring. After loosening the soil with a rake and evenly spreading the seed no more than ¼-inch deep, make sure to consistently water this grass seed properly until established. This Scotts grass seed mix includes turf varieties that germinate at different times to deliver that green lawn you crave. You'll see perennial ryegrass first in about five to 10 days, followed by the fine fescues in seven to 14 days, and then Kentucky bluegrass will germinate in 14 to 30 days. The 16-pound bag can cover up to 2,130 square feet if you're planting a new lawn and 6,400 square feet if you're just filling in bare spots.