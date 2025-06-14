The Well-Known Sweet-Smelling Flower Hummingbirds Are Obsessed With

Imagine stepping into your garden and being surrounded not only by beautiful, fresh-smelling flowers but a flurry of jewel-colored hummingbirds. Hummingbirds bring life to your garden, and flowers are a great way to attract them while also creating a space you love to be in. While there are many types of hummingbird-friendly flowers you can add to your yard, the sweet-smelling lilac (Syringa vulgaris) is loved by many gardeners and birdwatchers alike because of its dainty but fragrant cluster of flowers.

When it comes to what hummingbirds look for in a flower, lilacs check all the boxes. Although hummingbirds have a diverse diet, nectar plays a large role in what they eat day to day — and lilacs are a great source of nectar. These flowers look as beautiful as they smell too, with vibrant blooms in a variety of colors. This includes pink and purple, which hummingbirds are drawn to.

As a result, if you're looking for the perfect flower that both you and the hummingbirds can enjoy, lilacs can be a wonderful choice. And the best part? You can start growing them in your garden today.